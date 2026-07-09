Arsenal remain firmly interested in signing Club Brugge winger Christos Tzolis this summer regardless of whether they complete blockbuster deals for Morgan Rogers or Bradley Barcola, TEAMtalk understands.

We exclusively revealed earlier this summer that the Gunners had emerged as frontrunners for the former Norwich City star, moving ahead of Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea in the race for his signature.

That interest has not faded.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Arsenal continue to view Tzolis as a genuine target, even as they push ahead with ambitious moves for Aston Villa star Rogers – with an opening bid expected soon for the England international – and Paris Saint-Germain forward Barcola.

The Gunners are preparing for significant changes in their attacking department.

Leandro Trossard has already been given permission to complete his move to Besiktas, while Arsenal remain open to offers for both Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus as Andrea Berta continues reshaping Mikel Arteta’s squad.

However, we understand Arteta has made one point abundantly clear during discussions with the club’s hierarchy.

The Arsenal boss does not want to sacrifice squad depth. After seeing the strength of his options prove decisive during last season’s outstanding campaign, Arteta has told sporting director Berta he wants greater competition across the forward line rather than fewer attacking options.

Sources indicate Berta is fully aligned with that vision.

Rather than replacing outgoing players on a like-for-like basis, Arsenal are exploring ways to strengthen both the quality and depth of their squad, with Tzolis continuing to feature prominently in those plans alongside one marquee arrival.

READ MORE – Fabrizio Romano reveals Arsenal reach decision on signing Bruno Guimaraes from Newcastle for ‘magic number’

Arsenal confident of signing highly prolific Greek winger

TEAMtalk understands Club Brugge are preparing for the likelihood that Tzolis departs before the transfer window closes.

As previously revealed, the Belgian champions are willing to sanction a sale provided their valuation is met, with the club demanding what would become a record transfer fee for the Belgian Pro League.

That benchmark currently stands at the €37.5million (£32.5m / $43.6m) AC Milan paid to sign Charles De Ketelaere from Club Brugge in 2022.

Given the level of interest, there is growing confidence a deal of that magnitude for Tzolis can be achieved.

The 24-year-old Greek international has established himself as one of Europe’s most productive wide forwards since arriving in Belgium.

Across the past two seasons, Tzolis has amassed a remarkable return of 43 goals and 45 assists in all competitions, numbers that have placed him firmly on the radar of several elite clubs across Europe.

While Arsenal continue to pursue headline-grabbing additions such as Rogers and Barcola, sources confirm Tzolis remains very much part of the club’s transfer thinking.

READ MORE – Arsenal locked in £51.3m battle with Tottenham to sign Norway’s wing wizard