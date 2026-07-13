Fabrizio Romano has reported that Christos Tzolis has turned down the chance to join another club as he is giving priority to a move to Arsenal, with the transfer guru also bringing the latest on Leandro Trossard’s future.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported back on June 13 that Arsenal were stepping up their pursuit of Tzolis.

We reported at the time that Arsenal were looking at the Club Brugge winger as a potential upgrade on the left wing.

On July 9, we reported that Arsenal are ‘confident’ of sealing a deal for Tzolis, who scored 22 goals and registered 29 assists in 52 matches in all competitions for Club Brugge last season.

Sources have told us that Club Brugge are resigned to losing their star winger, who himself is willing to move to the Emirates Stadium.

A potential deal for Arsenal to sign Tzolis will depend on the sale of Leandro Trossard, with Besiktas keen on him.

According to transfer guru Romano, Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta has an agreement in place with Besiktas for Trossard, who, according to The Athletic, is close to agreeing on personal terms with the Turkish Super Lig club.

The Italian journalist has also revealed that Tzolis is so keen on a move to Arsenal that he has rejected the approaches of another club to wait for the Gunners.

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Leandro Trossard on verge of Arsenal exit

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “I told you over the week that Besiktas will travel with their management, will travel with their directors to meet with Leandro Trossard and his agent and present the project.

“Besiktas have an agreement done with Arsenal for Leandro Trossard.

“€18m plus €2m in add-ons, so a package of €20m for Leandro Trossard to Besiktas.

“Then now Besiktas need the final green light from the player.

“The meeting in the USA was very positive.

“In terms of financials, Besiktas are offering what they want from player side.

“So, the contract terms, the salary, everything is ready.

“Three-year contract with one-year options.

“What’s needed now the final yes from the player who has to talk with his family, who has to talk with people close to him.

“Leaving London and going to Turkey is a big decision to do, and now Leandro Trossard waiting to give his final green light to the move.

“Besiktas are waiting.

“They believe the ‘Here we go’ is coming soon.”

Christos Tzolis ‘waiting for Arsenal’

Romano added in a subsequent video on his YouTube channel: “If Trossard goes to Besiktas, Arsenal will immediately accelerate for a new winger.

“One of the names being mentioned internally, and Arsenal are in contact with his agent, is Christos Tzolis, the winger from Brugge.

“So, Tzolis is keen on a move to Arsenal.

“There was another club trying to enter the race over the recent days, trying to understand if they can advance in negotiations to sign Tzolis from Club Brugge, but the answer arrived from the player’s camp has been, ‘We are waiting for Arsenal’.

“And so, Tzolis giving priority to the Gunners as a serious possibility to eventually replace Leandro Trossard.”

Romano posted on X at 9:53pm on July 12: “Arsenal are waiting for Leandro Trossard’s final green light to Besiktas to bring in new winger.

“Christos Tzolis wants the move and put another proposal on hold to wait for #AFC.

“Morgan Rogers remains top target in a separate move.”

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