Christos Tzolis reaches transfer decision as Arsenal accelerate TWO attacking signings – Exclusive

Arsenal have stepped up their assessment of Club Brugge star Christos Tzolis, with TEAMtalk able to exclusively reveal that the Greece international is eager for “another crack” at English football after rebuilding his reputation on the continent.

The Gunners are among a growing number of Premier League clubs tracking the 24-year-old winger, who has established himself as one of Europe’s most productive attacking players over the past two seasons.

As TEAMtalk previously revealed, Arsenal scouts have been paying close attention to Tzolis’ progress and sources have now confirmed that the club have made enquiries with Club Brugge regarding his situation.

Any club looking to land Tzolis will have to pay a significant fee.

Again as TEAMtalk revealed, Club Brugge are seeking a Belgian record transfer fee for the Greece international, with sources indicating they value him at around £35million.

Such a deal would surpass the current Belgian outgoing record of £32.5million, set when AC Milan signed Charles De Ketelaere from Brugge in 2022.

Brugge believe Tzolis’ performances over the past two seasons fully justify that valuation and are under no pressure to sanction a cut-price departure.

However, Arsenal are far from alone. We’ve been informed that at least six Premier League clubs – also including Manchester United and Chelsea – are monitoring Tzolis, whose remarkable output has attracted widespread attention across Europe.

The former Norwich City attacker has registered an outstanding 41 goals and 43 assists across all competitions over the last two campaigns, numbers that have elevated him into the conversation as one of the most effective wide forwards currently operating outside Europe’s traditional elite leagues.

Recruitment figures across England are understood to be particularly intrigued by his development, with many believing the player who left Norwich is very different to the one now thriving in Belgium.

Tzolis endured a difficult spell during his previous stint in English football.

After arriving at Carrow Road with high expectations, he struggled to establish himself and ultimately spent three largely disappointing years attached to Norwich before moving back to mainland Europe.

His career has since been transformed.

A successful spell with Fortuna Dusseldorf helped reignite his confidence before he secured a move to Club Brugge, where he has developed into one of the standout attacking performers in Belgian football.

Now, TEAMtalk can reveal that the player is open to returning to England.

Christos Tzolis wants England return / TWO signings wanted

Sources with knowledge of Tzolis’ situation have told TEAMtalk that he would welcome the opportunity to test himself in the Premier League once again and believes he is far better equipped to succeed than during his first experience of English football.

Those close to the player insist he views any potential return as an opportunity to prove himself at the highest level and show how much he has matured both technically and mentally.

Arsenal’s interest forms part of a wider review of attacking options being undertaken by sporting director Andrea Berta and manager Mikel Arteta.

Importantly, sources stress that Tzolis is NOT being considered as an alternative to Aston Villa star Morgan Rogers, nor does his emergence affect Arsenal’s continued interest in high-profile attacking targets such as Nico Williams, Kenan Yildiz, Bradley Barcola and Arda Guler.

Instead, the Greek international is viewed as a separate opportunity in a market where Arsenal could ultimately add more than one forward.

There is a growing expectation within football that the Gunners’ attacking department could undergo significant changes before the window closes.

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Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard both continue to attract interest, while Arsenal are also assessing the long-term impact of Eberechi Eze following his arrival.

Indeed, TEAMtalk understands there remain differing views internally regarding how Arsenal’s attacking options will be structured moving forward.

That uncertainty has strengthened the case for recruiting additional firepower.

Tzolis’ versatility, goal output and experience across multiple attacking positions are all viewed as attractive qualities, particularly given his age profile and room for further development.

No formal offer has been made at this stage, but Arsenal’s enquiry underlines the growing appreciation for a player whose career has been transformed since leaving English football behind.

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