Fabrizio Romano says star ‘wants Arsenal move’ in record-breaking deal

Fabrizio Romano has reported that Christos Tzolis wants to join Arsenal, as TEAMtalk reveals how much Gunners manager Mikel Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta would have to pay for the Club Brugge winger.

Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli are the two recognised left-wingers in the current Arsenal squad.

Arsenal won the Premier League title and reached the final of the Champions League last season.

However, Arteta and Berta are determined to make the current squad better and are keen on an upgrade on the left wing.

Tzolis is a player that Arsenal are actively trying to sign, with sources telling TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, back on June 13 that the Gunners had ‘stepped up their assessment’ of the former Norwich City winger.

We reported at the time that the Greece international winger was ready to make the move back to England.

On July 9, Graeme Bailey reported that Arsenal are ‘confident’ of getting a deal done for Tzolis, who scored 22 goals and gave 29 assists in 52 matches in all competitions for Club Brugge last season.

Sources have told us that the Belgian club are preparing for the eventual exit of the winger.

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal are in regular contact with the camp of Tzolis, who himself is keen on a move to the Emirates Stadium.

Romano wrote on X at 4:24am on July 11: “Arsenal mantain regular contact with Christos Tzolis camp over potential move this summer.

“Tzolis wants #AFC move, waiting for Leandro Trossard to decide on exit with Besiktas pushing.”

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Arsenal need record-breaking fee for Christos Tzolis

With Club Brugge willing to sell Tzolis and the 24-year-old Greece international himself ready to join Arsenal, it seems that it is only a matter of time before gets done.

We understand that Arsenal want to sign Tzolis as a replacement for Leandro Trossard.

Besiktas are in talks for Trossard, whose exit could trigger a move for Tzolis to the Emirates Stadium, which would make him the most expensive departure from the Belgian Pro League.

Bailey has reported: ‘TEAMtalk understands Club Brugge are preparing for the likelihood that Tzolis departs before the transfer window closes.

‘As previously revealed, the Belgian champions are willing to sanction a sale provided their valuation is met, with the club demanding what would become a record transfer fee for the Belgian Pro League.

‘That benchmark currently stands at the €37.5million (£32.5m / $43.6m) AC Milan paid to sign Charles De Ketelaere from Club Brugge in 2022.

‘Given the level of interest, there is growing confidence a deal of that magnitude for Tzolis can be achieved.’

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