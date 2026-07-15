Winger ‘has informed Arsenal he wants to join’ in record-breaking deal

Club Brugge winger Christos Tzolis has told Arsenal that he wants to join them, according to a reliable journalist, as TEAMtalk reveals the transfer fee that the Gunners would have to pay for the Greece international.

On June 13, TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported that Arsenal were stepping up their pursuit of Tzolis.

We reported at the time that Arsenal were looking to sign the Club Brugge winger to upgrade their left wing.

On July 9, Bailey reported that Arsenal were ‘confident’ of a deal for Tzolis, who scored 22 goals and gave 29 assists in 52 matches in all competitions for Club Brugge last season.

With Leandro Trossard now leaving Arsenal for Besiktas, Arsenal have accelerated their pursuit of the 24-year-old.

On July 14, Sky Sport Switzerland journalist Sacha Tavolieri and Belgian news outlet HLN revealed that Arsenal have made official contact with Club Brugge for Tzolis.

Transfer journalist Ben Jacobs has brought an update on the situation, claiming that the Greece international has told Arsenal that he wants to join them in the summer transfer window.

Jacobs posted on X at 9:19pm on July 14: “Christos Tzolis has informed Arsenal he wants to join and club-to-club talks are set to accelerate.

“Tzolis to cost £30m-£35m depending on the structure of a deal.

“Club Brugge are willing to sell this summer. Tzolis’ proposed arrival has no bearing on Arsenal’s pursuit of Morgan Rogers.”

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Arsenal need record-breaking fee for Christos Tzolis – sources

Sources have told our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, that Club Brugge are resigned to losing Tzolis in the summer transfer window.

However, we understand that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta will have to make the winger the most expensive departure from the Belgian Pro League.

Bailey has reported: ‘TEAMtalk understands Club Brugge are preparing for the likelihood that Tzolis departs before the transfer window closes.

‘As previously revealed, the Belgian champions are willing to sanction a sale provided their valuation is met, with the club demanding what would become a record transfer fee for the Belgian Pro League.

‘That benchmark currently stands at the €37.5million (£32.5m / $43.6m) AC Milan paid to sign Charles De Ketelaere from Club Brugge in 2022.

‘Given the level of interest, there is growing confidence a deal of that magnitude for Tzolis can be achieved.’

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