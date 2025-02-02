Arsenal veteran Jorginho is ‘very close’ to agreeing his next move, while the Gunners have already lined up a superstar replacement.

Jorginho, 33, is a composed and calming influence whenever he takes to the field for Arsenal. The midfield metronome helps dictate the pace of play, though now in the autumn of his career, he’s by no means a regular starter.

Jorginho – a £12m signing from Chelsea two years ago – is in the final six months of his contract. As such, he is free to sign a pre-contract agreement with overseas sides. Arsenal do not intend to tie the player down to an extension.

Sky Italia reported on Saturday night that Brazilian side Flamengo had launched an attempt to bring Jorginho back home. Jorginho was born and raised in Brazil before moving to Italy at age 15.

A subsequent update from transfer guru Fabrizio Romano revealed Flamengo had enquired into signing Jorginho before tomorrow’s February 3 deadline.

“Flamengo board met with Arsenal to ask Jorginho to leave and join then with immediate effect… but no chance,” wrote Romano.

“Arsenal rejected and Flamengo keep working on deal to sign the midfielder on free transfer for next season.”

Arsenal quickly rejected a mid-season exit, though per the latest from Sky Italia, Flamengo are ‘very close’ to achieving their plan B.

‘Jorginho is very close to Flamengo, operation for June on a free transfer,’ wrote reporter Luca Bendoni.

Negotiations for a pre-contract agreement were described as ‘advanced’ and the expectation is Jorginho and Flamengo will agree a three-year contract running until the summer of 2028.

As mentioned, Flamengo did attempt to engineer a move for Jorginho to arrive right now are weren’t willing to pay a transfer fee.

However, Sky Italia stressed Arsenal were only willing to part ways with the midfielder if signing a direct replacement at the same time…

Jorginho’s replacement

The Daily Mail broke news earlier this window of Arsenal lining up Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi for the summer.

One school of thought suggested Arsenal might attempt to bring the deal forward by six months and bring the Spain international to north London in the winter window.

However, with less than 30 hours remaining before the deadline passes, there are zero indications Zubimendi will arrive at Arsenal earlier than expected.

As such, the belief is the Real Sociedad ace will join Arsenal at season’s end, with the Gunners either paying his €60m release clause or agreeing a slightly higher sum in order to secure favourable payment terms.

The Daily Mail described Zubimendi to Arsenal as ‘virtually completed’ and numerous sources including David Ornstein and Fabrizio Romano confirmed Zubimendi is expected to sign with Arsenal later this year.

Latest Arsenal news – Striker updates…

In other news, Arsenal are attempting to do what Tottenham couldn’t by signing Mathys Tel.

Spurs saw a €60m bid for the 19-year-old striker accepted by Bayern Munich earlier this week. Unfortunately for Tottenham, Tel rejected the chance to join.

The story doesn’t end there, however, with Arsenal and Manchester United both attempting to snap Tel up before the February 3 deadline.

United are pursuing a loan, while the Guardian state Arsenal also also interested in striking a loan deal. Interestingly, the Guardian’s report suggested Tel could be signed on a six-month loan to bridge the gap until the summer.

At that point, Arsenal are expected to sign a striker in a permanent deal, with RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko cited.

The Gunners saw a £60m bid for Ollie Watkins turned down by Aston Villa earlier this week. A rumoured second bid is yet to be lodged, with Aston Villa making it crystal clear they won’t sell for any price given they’ve already sold Jhon Duran to Al-Nassr.