Arsenal’s resolve may be tested over summer target Joan Garcia as Espanyol have reportedly set a deadline for when the goalkeeper’s release clause increases.

The 23-year-old was the subject of multiple bids from Arsenal over the summer but Espanyol insisted he would only depart if the Gunners were willing to meet his £25m (€30m, $33.2m) release clause.

Sporting director Edu’s side went in a different direction and eventually secured Bournemouth keeper Neto on a season-long loan as a backup to David Raya, with Aaron Ramsdale heading off to Southampton on a permanent deal instead.

Since staying put with the La Liga team, Garcia has made the most saves in the division with 44 – comfortably ahead of Real Valladolid stopper Karl Hein in second (31). As the Spain Under-21 international – who has the sixth-best save percentage in La Liga at 78.6 – continues to impress, teams may try and make a move for him in 2025.

Now, reports in Spain suggest Garcia could be snapped up for a cut-price fee in the first half of January. According to Mundo Deportivo, the 6ft 3in player’s release clause has dropped to £20m (€24m, $26m) after the summer window shut.

But, from January 16, that release clause will rise back up to £25m. Moreover, if Garcia gets called up to the Spain national team for the first time, with La Roja next in Nations League action in November, the report adds his price tag will jump up another €5m (£4.1m, $5.4m). It is not clear, though, if he would then be worth just over £29m as a result.

But this may be one to ponder for Mikel Arteta’s men. They may be content with Neto as a backup. If so, this ship may have sailed.

Garcia exit still possible

In September, Espanyol director Fran Garagarza admitted Garcia could be sold “another time”, with TEAMtalk understanding it may not be long that it may just be long before the young keeper heads to pastures new.

“For this exercise we have understood that Joan is an asset and that he is necessary to achieve the objective because he plays in a very specific position. We could not weaken there, we could not. The interest in him will not stop. The time to sell Joan may be at another time,” he said.

The player himself, whose contract runs until 2028, addressed the transfer rumours that followed him this summer, with Garcia admitting he felt “isolated” at times.

“During the entire market, I was quite isolated. I was at the Olympic Games (with Spain) and when I arrived La Liga was already starting. The last few days were more intense, but I was very isolated, focusing on what I had to do, which is the field. I managed not to get distracted,” he said.

“Regarding my continuity, I am very happy that people are happy that I have stayed. I have worked all these years for this – playing with Espanyol in the First Division – and this is how it is. I hope to take advantage of it.

“With the Olympic Games, I came when the season was already beginning. I’ve barely had time to think about it. It was the opportunity I’ve been working for, and I couldn’t afford to have my head out of it. Everything comes to you, but I had to be very calm with my head where it should be.”

Klopp may spell doom for Arsenal

Arsenal have been linked with RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko, and more recently his team-mate Lois Openda.

The former penned a new, long-term deal with the German side and now that former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is about to become Red Bull’s new global head of soccer, he is reportedly unlikely to sanction any of these departures.

Elsewhere, Arsenal are said to be on ‘red alert’ as forward target Alexander Isak is said to be hesitant on signing a new contract with Newcastle United.

The Sweden international’s current terms run until 2028, so the Magpies are in a strong position. But this reported stalling will certainly catch the attention of Arsenal and more.

Finally, Arsenal have been linked with Como playmaker Nico Paz, despite being well-stocked for attacking midfielders.

Real Madrid, who sold the 20-year-old to the Serie A team this summer, are also reportedly monitoring his progress. Incidentally, Lionel Messi has waxed lyrical about Argentine compatriot Paz.

Who is Joan Garcia?

Garcia was born in Sallent de Llobregat, Spain, in May 2001 and spent the bulk of his youth career at CF Damm and CE Manresa in Catalonia.

He joined Espanyol in 2016 and worked his way through the academy before making his first-team debut in a 3-2 win over SD Solares-Medio Cudeyo in the Copa del Rey in December 2021.

But the goalkeeper mainly acted as a back-up to Fernando Pacheco and made just nine more appearances in all competitions over the following two years.

He became the first-choice goalkeeper in March 2024 after an injury to Pacheco and kept eight clean sheets and conceded just seven goals from 14 Segunda Division games.

The 23-year-old kept another three clean sheets in the play-offs as Espanyol secured promotion to La Liga and then won gold in the Paris Olympics, although he was an unused substitute for Spain at the tournament.

Standing at 6ft 3ins, Garcia has been compared to Arsenal’s Raya as he commands his area and is quick off his line to claim crosses. He is also comfortable with the ball at his feet, allowing Espanyol to play out from the back.

“We are dealing with a great goalkeeper, but we are also dealing with a great person,” Garagarza said. “His behaviour, his poise, his harmony and his tone of voice… for me, he’s top 10. That’s what I’ll take from him.”