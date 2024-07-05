Arsenal’s transfer window is heating up and sporting director Edu is targeting two top players from the Serie A, according to reports.

The Gunners are close to tying up a deal for Bologna centre-back Riccardo Calafiori to the tune of £45m, who was outstanding for Italy at Euro 2024.

Mikel Arteta is more than happy with his current centre-back partnership of Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba but wants more competition for the duo in case of injury.

Calafiori certainly fits the bill and reports suggest that personal terms and a transfer fee have been fully agreed for the 22-year-old’s signing.

However, Arteta is also keen to bring in a natural left-back to compete with the likes of Oleksandr Zinchenko, Jakub Kiwior and Takehiro Tomiyasu.

As exclusively revealed by TEAMtalk, Kieran Tierney isn’t part of the Gunners’ plans and he will be sold this summer, so he won’t be given another chance at the Emirates.

Arsenal are now reportedly pursuing a deal for 19-year-old Lecce left-back Patrick Dorgu, who is highly rated and has previously been linked with Tottenham and Liverpool.

Arsenal eye Patrick Dorgu deal

According to reports from Italy, Arsenal are one of several Premier League sides interested in a move for Dorgu.

The teenager was a standout performer for Lecce last term, making 33 Serie A appearances and scoring two goals, and is only expected to improve as he gains experience.

Dorgu is solid defensively but also contributes in attack, generally playing in a wing-back role, which has become a big feature of successful Premier League sides in recent years.

Pundits in Italy have often made comparisons between Dorgu and Tottenham star Destiny Udogie.

Spurs and Liverpool are ‘still interested’ in the Denmark under-21 international but Arsenal have now ‘joined the race’ for his signature.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are looking at signing a new winger and Athletic Bilbao star Nico Williams, who has been excellent at Euro 2024 for Spain, features highly on their shortlist.

Football.London claim though that Barcelona are currently leading the race for Williams and Arsenal are yet to come forward with a concrete bid.

Liverpool are also keeping tabs on the youngster, who has a tempting €58m (approx. £49m) release clause in his contract.

Arsenal are set to step up their pursuit of their targets in the coming days and while Calafiori may be the first big name through the door, their transfer business won’t stop there.

