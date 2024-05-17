Arsenal ‘close’ to first summer signing as Mikel Arteta green lights brutal double exit

Arsenal have big plans for the summer as Mikel Arteta aims to cement his team’s status as serial title challengers, with a new left-back one of his priorities.

Takehiro Tomiyasu has been Arteta’s first choice in the position recently but the manager is keen to bring in more competition for the Japanese international.

This comes amid rumours that Oleksandr Zinchenko could be axed by Arteta this summer after his performances this season haven’t been up to the required standard.

As exclusively revealed by TEAMtalk, fellow left-back Kieran Tierney, who is currently on loan with Real Sociedad, has been informed by the Gunners that he is free to find a new club.

The potential departure of two left-sided defenders will leave a void in the Arsenal squad and everything points towards Fenerbahce star Ferdi Kadioglu filling that gap.

The 24-year-old has emerged as one of the most in-demand full-backs in Europe after his performances this season have caught the attention of multiple clubs.

Arsenal have moved quickly in the race for Kadioglu and fresh reports suggest that they are now ‘close’ to securing a deal.

Arsenal ‘close’ to signing new left-back

Arsenal have had their eye on Kadioglu for some time and transfer journalist Sacha Tavolieri has now provided an update on the situation.

In a post on X, Tavolieri claims that the full-back is “close” to joining the Gunners. Talks with the player’s entourage are “ongoing” and an agreement on personal terms should be straightforward.

Arsenal will now have to agree a fee with Fenerbahce to get the deal done. Reports suggest that a bid of around £25m should be enough.

Kadioglu is one of Fenerbahce’s most important players and has made 49 appearances across all competitions this season, helping his team to 19 clean sheets and scoring three goals in the process.

He has plenty of experience in European competitions – something that will be valuable to Arteta and his team.

The defender is reportedly ready for a new challenge and to test himself at the highest level possible, and finds a move to England appealing.

Tottenham are also admirers of Kadioglu but everything now points towards them losing out to Arsenal in the race.

This story is certainly one to keep an eye on over the coming weeks and it will be interesting to see if the Gunners can reach an agreement with Fenerbahce.

