A club director says they had to “work hard” to fend off transfer interest from Arsenal, with the Gunners ultimately settling for a back-up option instead this summer.

Much debate has raged over Arsenal‘s goalkeeping situation over the past year. Aaron Ramsdale was first choice for the Gunners for two seasons but the loan arrival of Raya from Brentford a year ago complicated matters.

Manager Mikel Arteta was, initially, content to rotate his keepers, before eventually making the Spaniard his number-one pick.

Following links with Newcastle United, Wolves, and Southampton, Ramsdale eventually completed a move to the Saints for a fee that could rise to £25m (€29.6m / $32.7m) late last month.

Raya, who completed a permanent switch from Brentford earlier this summer, is going from strength to strength at Arsenal but the 28-year-old still needs competition at the north London club to keep him on his toes.

They have done that with the transfer deadline day loan signing of Bournemouth goalkeeper Neto; finally bringing the curtain down on their pursuit of the Brazilian – which dates back to 2022 when he was at Barcelona.

However, their first target was not the 35-year-old. Arsenal were pushing hard to recruit Espanyol stopper Joan Garcia before the window shut.

The former Spain Under-21 international played a key role in helping his side return to La Liga by keeping eight clean sheets in 14 Segunda Division games.

That caught the interest of Arsenal and despite submitting a reported bid of £16.8m (€20m / $22m), that was some way short of his £25.2m (€30m / $33m) release clause.

Garagarza reveals Garcia battle

In the end, he stayed put – something Espanyol sporting director Fran Garagarza admitted was not an easy task.

He said this week: “There have been movements. We have had to work hard. There have been conversations, situations to work through. Situations to handle.

“We are dealing with a great goalkeeper, but we are also dealing with a great person. His behaviour, his poise, his harmony and his tone of voice… for me, he’s top 10. That’s what I’ll take from him.”

Espanyol CEO Mao Ye added that they never pushed to sell the 23-year-old and that staying with them was the “best thing for the club and him”.

Ye also stressed that after a year with the La Liga team, Garcia will have more options when next summer rolls around.

He said this week: “The president has always prioritised sporting performance over economic performance. We have never pushed for a sale if it has not been in economic conditions close to the clause.

“As far as Joan García is concerned, we think it is the best thing for the club and for him. After a great season, he will be in a better position to assess his professional career.

“In terms of the club’s project, the fact that there are many transfers does not mean that there is no project, this year we have to guarantee our status, to be in the first division, and from there to continue building our assets.

“But if you want to do that, you don’t have to mortgage your future, committing to players that will mortgage next summer would be the worst thing that could happen to us. All we have done this summer is to guarantee a competitive year without mortgaging the future.”