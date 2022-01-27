Arsenal have been told they will have to pay significantly more than £25million if they want to sign exciting winger Cody Gakpo from PSV this month.

The 22-year-old has been in excellent form for the Dutch giants this season, notching 10 goals and adding 11 assists in 28 games. His performances have garnered interest from the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City, who have both been in contact regarding the attacker.

However, Foot Mercato (via Sport Witness) states that Arsenal would jump at the chance to land Gakpo.

The report states that the Gunners are considering Gakpo as a replacement for the frozen out Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Despite not being an out and out central striker, the fact that Aubameyang often played out wide for Mikel Arteta’s men does make him a perfect fit.

Reports indicate the north London side will need to offer €29.9million (£25m). However, Eindhovens Dagblad journalist Rik Elfrink refutes that price tag.

He claims that ‘colleagues from abroad’ have brought Arsenal into the race for Gakpo and that the price of €29.9m is ‘linked to this’.

Arsenal board decline Arthur loan move from Juventus Arsenal have rejected Juventus over a loan move for Arthur

But he believes that price tag will ‘not nearly be enough’ to convince PSV into doing business. Indeed, he adds that isn’t enough to ‘even have a cup of coffee’ with the Eredivisie giants.

Farhad Moshiri, Mike Ashley, Ken Bates and more of the most unpopular owners in football history

Arsenal target Napoli star

Meanwhile, Arsenal and Newcastle United have reportedly turned their attention to Napoli star Victor Osimhen as the Premier League duo target a striker this month.

Both clubs are hoping to bolster their attacking ranks during the January transfer window. The Gunners had made no secret of their desire to land Fiorentina ace Dusan Vlahovic. However, the Serbia international seemingly only has eyes for Juventus and has rejected the chance to move to the Emirates.

Mikel Arteta has issues over Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah. And the Spanish tactician has urged technical director Edu to find him a forward before the window closes.

The north Londoners have been linked with Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Alexander Isak of Real Sociedad and Real Madrid’s Luka Jovic. And, on Tuesday, Spanish newspaper AS claimed they were keen on Espanyol striker Raul de Tomas.

But Gazzetta dello Sport, via Football Italia, suggest they are now targeting 23-year-old Osimhen. The Nigeria international has bagged five goals from 13 Serie A appearances this term.

He scored 10 in 2020-2021 and 13 the previous season when playing for French club Lille. The Lagos-born star has an enviable strike rate at international level, with 10 goals from 18 outings.

Osimhen hit by Covid blow

However, he was robbed of the chance to play at the Africa Cup of Nations after a positive Covid test. His omission has proved controversial.

The Super Eagles feel he was prevented for playing by his club over concerns about a facial injury suffered last year. The former Wolfsburg ace had been in red-hot form for his nation, with five goals from eight appearances in 2021.

But he has had to watch events in Cameroon from afar. Osimhen has been priced at around £58m and it is not known if Arsenal would be prepared to go that high.

READ MORE: West Ham target’s medical booked as Arsenal, Vlahovic saga takes one final turn