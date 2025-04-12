Arsenal on't be signing Leroy Sane this summer, but could land one of his Bayern Munich teammates instead

Arsenal are primed to miss out on Leroy Sane who’ll sign a new contract with Bayern Munich, though fresh reports claim the Gunners have immediately pivoted to the winger’s teammate in a deal that’ll sting over at Tottenham.

Arsenal are in the market for multiple new additions this summer, with Martin Zubimendi already lined up to bolster central midfield. The bulk of the action will come further forward, with the Gunners aiming to sign a new striker and two new wingers.

Nico Williams remains the dream target to serve as an upgrade on Gabriel Martinelli in the left wing position.

However, Arsenal have also explored opportunities for a more seasoned operator, with Bayern’s Leroy Sane in their sights.

Arsenal held ‘concrete talks’ with Sane’s camp, according to Sky Germany.

Sane is due to become a free agent in the summer and the idea of signing a proven performer who remains at the peak of his powers without having to pay a transfer fee held obvious appeal.

But according to the latest from Sky Germany, Sane is now set to sign a contract extension in Munich after several compromises were made.

“Leroy Sane and his management are now working with FC Bayern on finalising a new contract running until 2028,” wrote reporter Florian Plettenberg on X.

“What makes the negotiations smoother: NO signing fee is involved, and Sane – who is also willing to accept a pay cut – is not currently demanding one.”

With Sane almost certainly out of reach, Plettenberg revealed Arsenal have wasted no time in lining up one of the Germany international’s teammates…

Arsenal turn to Kingsley Coman – and he wants out

The Gunners are understood to have pivoted to fellow winger Kingsley Coman who unlike Sane, wants out of Bayern Munich.

The 28-year-old can operate on both sides of the attack, though the vast bulk of his 34 appearances this season have come on the left flank.

With Coman expressing a desire to leave and Bayern open to shedding his high salary, prior reports have claimed a deal can be struck for as little as €30m / £26m.

That has alerted Tottenham who are receptive to agreeing a deal, though according to Plettenberg, Arsenal could sweep in and strike first.

The Sky Germany reporter wrote: “Kingsley Coman has already internally expressed his desire to leave this summer, as revealed.

“Saudi clubs are now taking the matter seriously and are planning a visit to Munich for talks with Bayern.

“In England, Arsenal are currently the most concrete option – especially since Leroy Sane is about to extend his contract with Bayern.

“Spurs would like to sign Coman but are currently in a waiting position due to his high salary.”

