Collapsed Arsenal transfer revived, as Fabrizio Romano confirms bid is coming thanks to West Ham

An Arsenal transfer that looked dead in the water has been revived thanks in large part to West Ham, and Fabrizio Romano has confirmed a bid is coming.

It’s been a struggle for Inter Milan this summer with regards to signing a new centre-forward. The Italian giant had initially hoped to re-sign Romelu Lukaku and the Chelsea frontman was open to a move. However, once Lukaku held parallel talks with bitter rivals Juventus, Inter pulled the plug.

Their attention then turned to signing Arsenal’s wantaway frontman, Folarin Balogun.

The 22-year-old does not wish to be sent out on loan once again on the back of three successive loan spells.

The latest at Reims saw Balogun announce his arrival in European football. His 21 goals in the French top flight certainly caught the eye.

However, Inter and Arsenal couldn’t find common ground on the transfer fee and as such, they switched focus to Gianluca Scamacca.

More misery followed when West Ham held out for more than Inter’s £24m (including add-ons) bid. West Ham’s decision was quickly vindicated when Atalanta swooped in with a higher offer worth £26m.

Sweetening the deal for West Ham is the fact the add-ons Atalanta proposed were labelled “easy” to achieve by Fabrizio Romano. Furthermore, West Ham will insert a 10 percent sell-on clause.

With Inter once again thwarted in the market, a fresh update from Romano claims it’s back to Balogun.

Take two for Balogun to Inter

Inter have reportedly decided to reignite their move for the Gunners hitman and a “new round of talks” will soon follow.

Romano concluded Inter “will bid again” for Balogun who is now the new No 1 priority of the club’s board.

How much Arsenal will demand and how much Inter are prepared to bid wasn’t stated by the reporter. However, Inter’s failed bid for Scamacca worth £24m gives an indication on the latter.

Regarding Arsenal’s valuation, CBS Sports reporter, Ben Jacobs, previously suggested Gunners chiefs have set an ambitious target of £50m.

Inter are understood to believe that is at least £10m too high, while reports in Italy earlier on Saturday claimed Inter hope to seal a deal for under £30m.

Clearly, a compromise will be required from one of the clubs if Inter’s striker search is to finally be successful.

