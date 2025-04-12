Ornstein confirms Arsenal interest in Newcastle ace – it’s not Isak

Newcastle star Anthony Gordon has emerged as a target for Arsenal, according to an elite source, after the Gunners have been frustrated in the pursuit of another top winger.

A new wide man is a priority for Mikel Arteta this summer, along with a striker, and the Gunners’ new sporting director Andrea Berta is already doing his homework on multiple targets.

Gordon, 24, is one of Newcastle’s best players on his day and has played a key role in the Magpies’ impressive season, in which they’ve won the Carabao Cup and remain in contention for Champions League qualification.

According to reliable journalist David Ornstein, Gordon is firmly on Arsenal’s radar ahead of the summer window, but luring him from St James’ Park won’t be straightforward.

“There will be many [wingers] in the frame. Arsenal are one of multiple top clubs who like Anthony Gordon,” Ornstein said in a Q and A with The Athletic.

“But, again, it doesn’t mean much unless something develops and we have no indications of that yet.”

England international Gordon has notched nine goals and seven assists across all competitions for Newcastle this season and there is no shortage of interest in him.

Arsenal, Liverpool admirers of Newcastle star

Liverpool were heavily linked with a move for Gordon last summer – a time when Newcastle had to sell players due to PSR (Profitability and Sustainability Rules) concerns.

The Magpies ultimately balanced the books by offloading Elliot Anderson and Yankuba Minteh, so kept hold of Gordon, much to Eddie Howe’s delight.

Liverpool remain keen on Gordon but the need to sign a new winger this summer has diminished for the Reds after tying Mo Salah down to a new two-year contract.

However, Arsenal are still planning to sign a new winger so an ambitious offer for Gordon could be tabled, but Newcastle will demand a big fee for Gordon and he may prove impossible to get, especially if they secure Champions League football.

The fresh links with Gordon come after Arsenal have reportedly been frustrated in their pursuit of confirmed target Nico Williams.

Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Arsenal are highly unlikely to learn of Williams’ intentions until May 21 at the earliest, which is when Athletic could play in the Europa League final in Bilbao.

Reports in Spain have also suggested that Williams could sign a ‘lifetime contract’ with Athletic, so Arsenal have several obstacles to signing the talented winger.

