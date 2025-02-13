Arsenal believe RB Leipzig star Benjamin Sesko will move to the Emirates in the summer despite being pursued by a number of other top sides, according to a reporter.

Arsenal initiated contact for Sesko last summer as they looked to make the Slovenia striker their new No 9. However, the Gunners were forced to change targets in June last year as Sesko penned a new five-year contract to stay at Leipzig.

Sesko has gone on to net 15 goals in 30 matches for Leipzig this term, which includes strikes against Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid and Juventus.

While the 21-year-old stayed put in 2024, the same cannot be said for this summer. Leipzig are well aware that the player is eyeing the next step in his career and will sanction an exit if his €65million (£54.1m / $67.8m) exit clause is met.

According to TEAMtalk contributor Ben Jacobs, Mikel Arteta and Arsenal expect Sesko to snub several other clubs and join their own ranks later this year.

During an appearance on GiveMeSport’s Market Madness podcast, the journalist said: “Now, Chelsea also like Benjamin Sesko. The good news for Joel [Beya, Arsenal fan] is that I think Arsenal are leading that race.

“So I can foresee a situation where everyone wants Alexander Isak. He doesn’t leave Newcastle. Arsenal go for Benjamin Sesko. Player’s sold on the project.

“He just wanted to wait and do an extra season at Leipzig. But when he was presented with that choice between Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Sesko picked Arsenal and then made a secondary choice that he was going to stay at Leipzig. So Arsenal are quite confident on Sesko.”

Sesko likely to join Arsenal over Isak, Watkins

Jacobs’ comments follow a report on Monday which claimed that Sesko has decided to join Arsenal over Chelsea or Man Utd.

The Gunners submitted a £60m bid for England goalscorer Ollie Watkins in January, but it was swiftly rejected by Aston Villa.

Fabrizio Romano also provided his take on Arsenal’s striker hunt recently. “What we can say is Arsenal considered several options, dream options like Benjamin Sesko, almost impossible options like Alexander Isak, who were never going to leave their clubs in January,” he said.

“But Arsenal understood it was almost impossible to make it happen now, so these two names – Isak and Sesko – remain for the summer.”

Sesko would be a very exciting capture for Arsenal, even if he does not have Premier League experience like Isak.

Sesko is an imposing figure at 6ft 5in, while Leipzig star Yussuf Poulsen has previously named him as a player who ‘has everything’. Crucially, Poulsen named Sesko as the best striker he has played alongside, despite the fact he has previously been team-mates with the likes of Christopher Nkunku.

Earlier in his career, Sesko was compared to Erling Haaland as he was smashing in the goals at senior level before he even turned 20.

Arsenal will hope that the Bundesliga ace can have a similar impact to Haaland, should he arrive in north London this summer in a statement deal.

Arsenal transfers: Midfield bid reignited; ambitious Isak claim

Meanwhile, Arsenal have reportedly decided to go back on the hunt for the signing of Italy star Manuel Locatelli.

The midfielder previously rejected Arsenal to sign for Juventus, but the Gunners are now chasing him as a replacement for Jorginho.

Separate reports have revealed how transformative Arteta thinks Isak could be for Arsenal, despite links with other strikers such as Sesko.

Arteta supposedly believes that signing Isak will give Arsenal a great chance at winning the Champions League in the next couple of seasons.

