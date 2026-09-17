Arsenal confirm signing of ‘brilliant’ Liverpool star and Rio Ngumoha could be next

Arsenal have confirmed the signing of highly-rated 16-year-old striker Vincent Joseph from Liverpool, and they want to lure Rio Ngumoha from Anfield next.

The 16-year-old has signed for the Gunners as part of their first-year scholarship intake for the 2026/27 campaign and will initially link up with the academy.

“After getting off to a brilliant start at under-18s level for Liverpool last season, Vincent is keen for more opportunities to develop his game,” Arsenal wrote in an official statement on their website.

“Our new striker will be hoping to help us chase trophies at Academy level this season, and his outstanding goalscoring record could prove important in such a push.

“As well as scoring three goals in his first two under-18s games last season, the England youth international has scored eight times in his nine games for the England under-16s side, also providing an assist… “…Everyone at Arsenal would like to welcome Vincent to the club and looks forward to seeing him in action for us this season and beyond. “ READ NEXT – Arsenal interest in £100m-rated striker ‘very real’ as spectacular January transfer eyed

Arsenal targeting Rio Ngumoha after Vincent Joseph coup

Arsenal’s interest in Liverpool’s brighest stars doesn’t end with Joseph.

The Gunners are also big admirers of Liverpool winger Ngumoha, who has established himself as one of the most exciting youngsters in the Premier League.

The 18-year-old has already made 35 senior appearances for Liverpool, scoring two goals in the process.

Signing Ngumoha will be much more difficult than getting Joseph, however.

As per reliable journalist Dean Jones, Liverpool are confident of retaining the teenager, despite the interest.

“Sources say Arsenal are currently watching Ngumoha from afar and have not made formal approaches for the player,” Jones reported for Flashscore.

“However, they would be interested in exploring the possibility of a move if the opportunity arose. Liverpool are now expected to act decisively to ensure that opportunity does not materialise.

“The club have already taken initial steps towards a new agreement, with conversations held to establish what Ngumoha wants from his next contract and how Liverpool see his pathway developing.”

TEAMtalk revealed on September 3 that Liverpool have agreed a new contract in principle with Ngumoha.

But until that contract is formally signed, Arsenal’s interest is unlikely to go away. Ngumoha’s current deal runs until the summer of 2028.

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