Arsenal confirmed as huge admirers of vital Newcastle star by Fabrizio Romano as Arteta’s striker hunt heats up

Arsenal are looking to bring in a new striker in the summer and one name that keeps coming up in their search is Newcastle star Alexander Isak.

The Swedish international, who the Magpies signed for a club record fee of £63m (including add-ons) in 2022, has been on fire in the Premier League this season.

Isak, 24, has scored 15 goals in 23 league appearances for Newcastle this term, making him the PL’s joint-sixth top scorer.

Eddie Howe faces the prospect of losing key players this summer as Newcastle will likely be forced to sell stars to comply with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules.

TEAMtalk sources close to the club state that Howe would prefer to sell several fringe players rather than lose the likes of Isak and Bruno Guimaraes, who are being chased by top sides.

However, if a big offer is tabled for Isak, Newcastle could be forced into parting ways with the talented striker.

As mentioned, Arsenal are known admirers of Isak, and now Fabrizio Romano has given an update on their pursuit of him.

Arsenal have had their eye on Alexander Isak for years

Speaking to CaughtOffside, Romano confirmed that Arsenal have been interested in Isak for a long time – even from before he joined Newcastle – but luring him away from St James’ Park will be difficult.

“Alexander Isak is another Newcastle player attracting interest, and Arsenal have always appreciated him, even when he was at Real Sociedad,” Romano said.

“They’ve been scouting him for a while and he’s considered a really talented striker, and with the style they have I think he’s appreciated as a good fit for that style.

“However, I’m not aware of any direct contacts or negotiations for Arsenal to sign Isak, so it’s not something concrete at this point.

“I also don’t see Newcastle selling two or three important players – I think they will have to make a decision on who is the one to leave the club.

As exclusively revealed by TEAMtalk, Arsenal have informed Eddie Nketiah that he is free to find a new club, so they will look to bring in a new striker to replace him.

Mikel Arteta is also keen to bring in more competition for Gabriel Jesus, who has put in some good performances but has only scored four Premier League goals this term.

Isak would certainly be an exciting addition for Arsenal, so it’ll be interesting to see if they do test Newcastle’s resolve with a bid for him in the coming months.