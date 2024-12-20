Arsenal considering bold PSG raid in January as Mikel Arteta eyes striker reinforcements

Arsenal are showing interest in Paris Saint-Germain striker Randal Kolo Muani and is ‘one to watch’ for the Gunners in January, per TEAMtalk sources.

Mikel Arteta is keen to bring in a new world-class striker to compete with Kai Havertz and Arsenal have a number of exciting targets on their shortlist.

The Gunners are mindful that they must not overspend in January, however, and will have to keep that in mind when choosing their next top target.

TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher revealed in Friday’s Transfer AMA that Muani, 26, could be available for a relatively affordable fee this winter.

PSG are willing to sell the forward next month as he has been deemed surplus to requirements by Luis Enrique. Muani has started just two league games so far this season and is considering his options.

Sources say that a bid of £50million could be enough to sign Muani next month, which is a bargain considering he joined PSG from Eintracht Frankfurt for £76million in 2023.

Arsenal could jump at the opportunity to sign Muani and are keeping a close eye on his situation ahead of the January window.

Arsenal pondering big PSG raid

Muani signed for PSG off the back of a superb one-season stint with Frankfurt in 2022/23, in which he scored 15 goals and made 14 assists in 32 Bundesliga appearances.

The French international has never really settled at PSG, however, and has only netted 11 times in 54 matches for the Ligue 1 giants.

Arsenal remain admirers of Muani despite this and believe the Premier League could suit him well. Reports have also linked Manchester City with the forward recently.

Man Utd are also reportedly admirers of Muani but they may find it difficult to sign him given their current position in the Premier League table and the fact they need to be mindful of PSR in January.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are ready to back Arteta in January and the signing of a new top-class striker is top of his shortlist.

The Gunners are also keeping tabs on Sporting CP goal-machine Viktor Gyokeres but his price tag of over £80million is too high for them this winter. Juventus’ Dusan Vlahovic is also on Arsenal’s radar and is one to watch next month.

Arsenal rumours: Serie A giant eyed / Jesus swap deal mooted

Meanwhile, Arsenal are reportedly planning to sign a goalkeeper in the summer and Atalanta’s 6ft 5in Marco Carnesecchi is said to be high on their list of transfer targets.

The Gunners’ back-up shot-stopper, 35-year-old Neto, will be out of contract at the end of this season and is likely to quit Arsenal when his deal expires.

Youngsters like Tommy Setford and Jack Porter are highly thought of at the club but Mikel Arteta wants a more experienced option when Neto walks away.

And reports from Italy claim Carnesecchi is on Arsenal’s radar as they view the 24-year-old as a more than capable backup to Raya.

In other news, it’s been claimed that Arsenal could use Gabriel Jesus as a makeweight in a cash-plus-player deal for Juventus striker Vlahovic.

Jesus has struggled to find form this season but did score a fantastic hattrick against Crystal Palace in the Carabao Cup quarter-final on Wednesday.

Reports suggest that the fact Vlahovic, who is under contract until 2026, is yet to sign a new deal with Juventus, could mean they’re open to considering his sale.

