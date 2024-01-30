Contract readied as pre-deadline Arsenal transfer becomes big priority; talks underway after player greenlight

A deadline-beating Arsenal transfer has been made a ‘priority’ and various reports all suggest a deal WILL be agreed.

Unfortunately for the Gunners, there’ll be no arrivals at the Emirates this window barring a dramatic late change. Indeed, when speaking in a press conference ahead of Tuesday evening’s clash with Nottingham Forest, manager Mikel Arteta stated January signings simply aren’t financially viable.

“We have one of the thinnest squads in the League, that’s for sure,” said the Spaniard. “And when you talk about the numbers, especially in certain areas, we are really thin.

“It wasn’t possible [to do any January deals]. And now we didn’t have the capacity to improve the team in the way that we think we want to improve it, so we decided not to do something yet.”

However, according to a pair of reports, a permanent transfer could still cross the line in the winter window.

Per trusted reporter Ben Jacobs as well as the Evening Standard, forgotten right-back, Cedric Soares, is on course to join Galatasaray.

Cedric, 32, has entered the final six months of his contract in north London. With no new deal on the horizon, the current window represents Arsenal’s final chance to cash in.

Cedric is firmly down the pecking order under Arteta. Ben White is No 1 at right-back, while Takehiro Tomiyasu and Thomas Partey can both deputise in the position. Jurrien Timber will provide another option for the Gunners boss when fully recovered from knee surgery.

Overseas clubs can forge a pre-contract agreement with Cedric at any time given he’s in the last six months of his deal. However, on the back of selling Sacha Boey to Bayern Munich, Galatasaray’s need is urgent.

2.5 year contract readied; Cedric greenlights exit

Now, according to Ben Jacobs, signing Cedric this window has been made a “priority” by the Galatasaray board.

The Turkish giant value Cedric’s experience and a two-and-a-half year contract running until the summer of 2026 has been drawn up.

An agreement isn’t yet in place between Arsenal and Galatasaray, though time is on Arsenal’s side. Indeed, the Turkish transfer deadline does not roll around until February 9. As such, the Gunners have 10 days left to forge a deal.

The Evening Standard added their take, claiming talks between the two clubs are underway right now.

Furthermore, Arsenal can reportedly expect to collect a transfer fee, albeit a ‘nominal’ one, per the Standard.

Given Cedric’s lack of game-time with the Gunners, it comes as no surprise to learn he’s open to leaving. The Standard conclude ‘Cedric is ready to leave north London.’

A move to Galatasaray would see Cedric link up with a host of familiar faces.

Ex-Arsenal midfielder, Lucas Torreira, is on the books of the Turkish giant. Other Premier League alumni currently with the Istanbul club include Davinson Sanchez, Tanguy Ndombele (loan), and Wilfried Zaha.

