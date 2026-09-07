Arsenal are set to open contract renewal talks with Declan Rice, Martin Odegaard and Jurrien Timber as they seek to protect the core of Mikel Arteta’s title-winning side, TEAMtalk understands.

The trio’s existing deals expire in the summer of 2028, yet all three are understood to be keen to remain at the Emirates Stadium for the longer term.

Arteta is determined to keep his key stars together as the Gunners begin their defence of the Premier League crown they won last season, ending a 22-year wait.

There is no sense of panic inside the club. Officials believe the players are settled and committed to the project.

They do, however, want fresh terms agreed before Europe’s elite clubs can make a concerted effort to lure them away.

Rice, in particular, has drawn admiration from Real Madrid, where influential figures have pushed for the England midfielder to be considered a priority target.

Indeed, we exclusively broke the news that Rice was in line for a new Arsenal deal back in February of this year.

Odegaard remains club captain and the creative heart of Arteta’s attack. Timber has developed into a versatile and reliable presence across the back line since joining from Ajax. Sources indicate that talks with the Netherlands international are the most advanced of the three negotiations.

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Arsenal working to tie down trio and Mikel Arteta

Sporting director Andrea Berta has been working on the extensions in tandem with discussions over Arteta’s own future, with Barcelona watching the Arsenal manager.

Arsenal’s recent approach has been to reward important players promptly rather than allow speculation to build as they enter the final two years of their contracts.

Rice arrived from West Ham in 2023 and has become one of the Premier League’s outstanding midfielders. Odegaard signed a long-term deal in 2023 that runs until 2028, while Timber’s original five-year agreement also ends that summer.

By moving now, the club hopes to provide continuity after a summer of squad reinforcement.

All three men have expressed their happiness in north London and their desire to add further trophies.

With Arsenal targeting both domestic dominance and a first Champions League title, securing the futures of these three is viewed as essential to maintaining the standards that delivered last season’s success.

The early signs are positive. There is growing confidence that agreements can be reached without drama, allowing Arteta to focus on the pitch rather than contract uncertainty.

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