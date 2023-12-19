Controversial sale of ‘greatest’ Arsenal academy product talked up, as agent reveals tempting price tag

An agent has suggested Arsenal will sell one of the most exciting players to emerge from their academy in recent years, with some major European sides understood to be interested.

Arsenal’s Hale End academy is known for creating some hugely talented players. The Gunners have produced legendary stars such as Tony Adams, Paul Merson, Ashley Cole and Cesc Fabregas, just to name a few, while the likes of Bukayo Saka, Eddie Nketiah and Emile Smith Rowe are currently in Mikel Arteta’s senior squad after having come through the youth ranks.

Arteta will also be able to use Arsenal’s next generation of academy starlets in the coming years, with Ethan Nwaneri and Myles Lewis-Skelly two players who are expected to make significant impacts at the Emirates.

Charlie Patino can also be added to the list of hugely talented Arsenal academy products. The central midfielder, who can operate in any of the No 6, No 8 or No 10 roles, is currently picking up first-team experience at Championship club Swansea City, after having shone for Blackpool last term.

So far, the England U21 international has made 17 appearances for Swansea, chipping in with three goals and four assists. As per WhoScored, Patino has been Swansea’s fourth-best player this campaign, with an average rating of 6.79.

The youngster is joint-top of Swansea’s assist chart, while he has also registered the most crosses per game out of their squad with 1.1. Plus, Patino sits second in the Swansea rankings for key passes and dribbles per game, with 1.4 and 0.9 respectively.

Patino is clearly a huge talent, and Arsenal fans will be excited to see him potentially be given first-team opportunities in North London next season.

Although, there is a chance he could be on the move next summer. Last week, it emerged that Juventus are interested in the starlet, and they are even ready to propose an ambitious swap deal.

Arsenal midfielder ‘in everyone’s notebook’

Italian agent Michele Fratini has now provided an intriguing update on Patino’s situation. Fratini suggets the playmaker is Arsenal’s ‘greatest’ academy product, though the likes of Juve and AC Milan are trying to snare him for just €30million (£25.8m).

“Charlie Patino is an ‘all-field player’. He can play both in front of the defence and as a playmaker or attacking midfielder,” Fratini said (via HITC).

“He has a lot of quality and in England a lot of people like him. He’s very talented. Perhaps he is Arsenal’s greatest footballer at youth level. I’m not exaggerating in saying that we are faced with a player who will be able to make his mark at a high level, if he finds the right place.

“Juventus and Milan? He’s in everyone’s notebook. He’s among the 50 best young players in the world. I don’t know if (Adrien) Rabiot will stay at Juve. Patino is left-footed like him, and (director Cristiano) Giuntoli wants to take the best talents around.

“As for the price, the Gunners are asking for about €30m. Maybe €20m (£17.2m) fixed and €10m (£8.6m) in bonuses.”

Given how impressive Patino has been in the last two seasons, Arsenal supporters would be extremely frustrated if he ended up leaving. Juve and Milan appear likely to submit offers at the end of the season, as they try to secure a transfer coup. Although, it may take a far larger offer than that £25.8m fee to get Arsenal to even consider selling Patino.

Meanwhile, Fabrizio Romano has provided a big update on Arsenal’s pursuit of Brentford striker Ivan Toney.