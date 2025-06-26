Arsenal are optimistic about signing a top defender in the summer transfer window after reaching agreements over Martin Zubimendi, Kepa Arrizabalaga and Christian Norgaard, according to multiple reliable sources.

Following a disappointing season that saw Arsenal fail to last the distance in the Premier League title race and also meekly lose to Paris Saint-Germain in the semi-finals of the Champions League, Gunners manager Mikel Arteta and Sporting Director Andrea Berta are determined to strengthen the squad for the 2025/26 campaign.

While signing a striker is at the top of the wishlist for Arsenal, there are other areas that Arteta and Berta want to address this summer.

Arsenal have not officially signed a new player yet this summer, but Norgaard and Kepa are on their way to the Emirates Stadium from Brentford and Chelsea, respectively.

The Gunners have agreed a fee of £10million plus add-ons with Brentford for Norgaard, according to Sky Sports.

Trusted journalist Fabrizio Romano has reported that Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa has completed his medical at Arsenal and will team up with Arteta after the Gunners activated the £5million release clause in his contract.

The Mirror has reported that Zubimendi was in London last week to ‘put the finishing touches’ on his move from Real Sociedad, although the midfielder is not expected to formally complete the transfer until next month.

There are now multiple reports claiming that Arsenal are pressing ahead with their pursuit of Valencia defender Cristhian Mosquera, who is one of the best young players in LaLiga and can operate as a centre-back and as a right-back.

BBC Sport has reported that Arsenal are ‘in talks’ to sign the 20-year-old, while Romano has claimed on X that the 6ft 2in defender is keen on a move to the Gunners.

Romano wrote at 3:27pm on June 26: “More on Christian Mosquera and Arsenal story. Understand Spanish defender has already given his green light to the move. Mosquera’s keen on joining Arsenal, the club has already explained the project. More round of talks to follow soon.”

While describing Mosquera as ‘a right-footed and physically-imposing centre back’, The Athletic has noted that Arsenal view the Valencia star as ‘ideal cover for first-choice pairing Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba’.

Spanish journalist Matteo Moretto has noted on X at 4:35pm on June 26: “There is already an agreement between Mosquera and Arsenal. Negotiation on track.”

GiveMeSport has also reported that Arsenal have agreed ‘personal terms with Mosquera’, adding that the defender is ‘enthusiastic about the opportunity to work under Arteta.

DON’T MISS 🔴⚪ Arsenal striker targets: EVERY option linked for the summer 2025 transfer window

Third time lucky for Arsenal?

Arsenal have been keen on signing a new central defender for a while now.

While Gabriel and Saliba are two of the best centre-backs in the Premier League, Arteta cannot rely on them all the time and needs suitable cover.

Takehiro Tomiyasu has had injury issues, and when he has played, the Japanese star has not always been great.

Arsenal tried to sign Vitor Reis in the January transfer window, but the Brazilian teenager joined Manchester City instead.

The Gunners were among the clubs keen on Dean Huijsen this summer, but, as TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reported, Real Madrid wrapped up a deal with Bournemouth inside just six hours.

Now Arsenal are focusing on getting a deal done for Mosquera, and it remains to be seen if they are successful in their quest.

Latest Arsenal news: Nico Williams boost, striker plan

A report has revealed that Arsenal are ready to ‘execute’ a move for a top striker.

Arsenal have received a boost in their quest to sign Nico Williams, with TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Rudy Galetti, reporting why a move to Barcelona may not happen for the Athletic Bilbao winger.

Arsenal have been urged not to let go of one of their star midfielders this summer.

POLL: Who has been Arsenal’s best signing from LaLiga in the past 10 years?