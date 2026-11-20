Inter Milan are interested in Arsenal centre-back Cristhian Mosquera as a leading target as they plan a defensive rebuild for next season, sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk.

The 22-year-old Spaniard has yet to establish himself as a regular starter at the Emirates this campaign, prompting renewed interest from the Serie A champions.

Mosquera arrived from Valencia in the summer of 2025 for an initial fee of £13million plus add-ons and signed a long-term contract running until 2030.

He featured a lot during his first season in north London, making 30 appearances across the Premier League and Champions League.

This term, however, his minutes have been limited to fewer than 400, with only a couple of league starts.

Competition from William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, and the recent addition of Ezri Konsa have limited his opportunities.

Inter admire Mosquera’s physical profile and tactical adaptability.

Standing at 6ft 3in, he can operate as a centre-back in either a back three or a back four and has also filled in at right-back.

The Nerazzurri believe he possesses the athleticism and technical ability to adapt quickly to Serie A and could form a key part of their defence and become a vital player.

They first monitored him before his move to Arsenal and are now preparing a fresh approach ahead of the summer window.

A January deal is viewed as unlikely by sources as Arsenal want to keep their depth.

Inter spent heavily in the last transfer window and are not expected to pursue a major signing mid-season unless an opportunity turns up that they cannot ignore.

Arsenal, meanwhile, hold a strong position given the length of Mosquera’s contract and his value as squad depth.

Benfica, Al Nassr also interested in Arsenal defender

Other clubs are also watching his situation. Sources have confirmed that Premier League sides would be keen, Benfica have long standing interest, while Fenerbahce and Saudi sides Al Nassr and Al Hilal are also keen.

As it stands, Mosquera remains an Arsenal player and is important for their depth.

Whether he stays beyond next summer will depend on how much game time he receives between now and the end of the season, as well as Arsenal’s willingness to entertain offers for a defender they signed only 18 months ago.

Meanwhile, there has been an update on Arsenal midfielder Martin Zubimendi, who has been linked with a move to Chelsea.