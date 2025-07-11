Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, who wants to sign Cristhian Mosquera from Valencia

Arsenal could miss out on a target that Mikel Arteta and Andrea Berta have been working hard to sign in the summer transfer window, according to a report, as Sol Campbell questions the Gunners’ decision to sign Noni Madueke from Chelsea.

Following a disappointing 2024/25 campaign in which Arsenal failed to win the Premier League title and lost meekly to Paris Saint-Germain in the semi-finals of the Champions League, the Gunners have been very active in the summer transfer window. Arsenal manager Arteta and sporting director Berta have already signed Martin Zubimendi, Christian Norgaard and Kepa Arrizabalaga, as the north London club aim to beat the likes of Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea to the Premier League title next season.

Arsenal are in talks with Sporting CP over striker Viktor Gyokeres, who has already agreed to personal terms with the Gunners.

Another player who has an agreement in place with Arsenal is Valencia defender Cristhian Mosquera.

Mosquera is out of contract at Valencia at the end of next season, and Arsenal are actively trying to bring him to the Emirates Stadium.

Trusted journalist Fabrizio Romano reported on X on June 29 that ‘Arsenal have reached full agreement on personal terms with Christian Mosquera’.

Arsenal have been trying to get a deal done with Valencia for the 21-year-old centre-back, who is now said to be willing to stay at Los Che and turn down a move to the Premier League club.

According to TBR, Mosquera has ‘indicated’ to Valencia that he would be ready to sign a new deal..

However, the stipulation is that there should be a release clause of £20million in the defender’s new deal, and that it would kick in next summer.

Arsenal view Mosquera as ‘the ideal candidate’ to provide cover at centre-back, with the north London club also impressed with how the youngster has done at right-back whenever he has been used in that role.

TBR has reported that, having seen previous offers turned down, Arsenal are now planning to make a bid close to £20million, adding that ‘Mikel Arteta and Andrea Berta do really want Mosquera’.



Arsenal questioned over Noni Madueke deal

While Arsenal are in danger of missing out on the signing of Mosquera from Valencia, the north London club are on the verge of getting a deal done for Madueke.

Multiple sources, including The Daily Mail, have reported that Arsenal have struck a £52million deal with London and Premier League rivals Chelsea for the former Tottenham Hotspur prospect.

Several Arsenal fans are not happy with the decision to sign Madueke, with almost 3000 supporters signing a petition to voice their displeasure.

Former Arsenal star Campbell himself is not particularly pleased, although he does think that the 23-year-old England international winger is a good player.

Metro quotes Campbell as saying: “I’ve seen him play, and he’s a very dynamic, keep-going kind of player that can cause problems when he gets into the final third,

“I think most people are probably thinking, ‘Do we need him?’

“He’s a quality player, but I think the club needs to explain why they’re getting certain players in and how it’s going to fit into our system.

“It’s important to explain that to the players and the fans.”

Who is Cristhian Mosquera?

Born in Alicante, part of the Valencian region of Spain, Mosquera is a right-footed centre-back.

He spent five years in Valencia’s academy and two playing for their B team, before putting in a best-in-class display on his first-team debut at the age of 17 years and six months in the Copa del Rey in January 2022. It earned him the chance to debut in LaLiga a few days later.

Mosquera has been a permanent first-team squad member for Valencia since 2023, registering more than 100 appearances. He also played for Spain’s under-23s at the Paris Olympics.

Owing to his background in futsal as a youth player, Mosquera is good on the ball, but he is crucially strong and good in the air.

His usual role for Valencia has been as the middle centre-back in a back three, but he has also played as a right-back on occasion.

In the 2024-25 LaLiga season, Mosquera ranked in the 96th percentile of centre-backs for ball recoveries per 90 minutes (5.15) and boasted a pass completion rate of 90.5%.

He started 37 of Valencia’s 38 league matches and finished 36 of them as well, serving as a key figure in their resurgence under Carlos Corberan.

But Mosquera now looks ready for the next step in his career, taking his well-rounded talents onto a new stage.

