Arsenal pushing hard to strike €40m deal with Tottenham – top source

Arsenal are planning a shock raid on Tottenham Hotspur for Cristian Romero, according to a top Italian journalist, as TEAMtalk reveals the club that the defender has already agreed to join this summer.

Tottenham and Arsenal are bitter north London rivals, but that has not stopped the Gunners from trying to sign Romero.

Romero is one of the best defenders in the Premier League and is a key player for Tottenham.

However, the Argentina international centre-back has decided that he will leave Roberto De Zerbi’s Tottenham this summer.

With William Saliba facing a spell on the sidelines due to a back injury, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta want to sign a new centre-back and have targeted Tottenham star Romero.

Journalist Alfredo Pedulla, who has over 392,000 followers on X, has reported that Arsenal have been pushing hard to get a deal done with Tottenham for Romero.

The Italian reporter has added that Atletico Madrid are in direct contact with Tottenham over a deal for Romero, who will cost €40million (£34.2m, $46m) in transfer fees.

Pedulla wrote on his website: “We can add that in just a few minutes, direct contact has been established between Tottenham and Atletico Madrid to get to the heart of the matter.

“Atletico is moving forward, and an agreement with Cuti would not be a problem.

“It’s the same deal Inter reached last Friday (after previously reaching an agreement worth around €40 million for his transfer with Tottenham).

“We explained that it was a way to get ahead of the competition, but that the deal would be unlocked by a sale, a top priority.

“Pavard in particular offered to the entire world but without much appeal; furthermore, the Frenchman has so far rejected the few offers the Nerazzurri have received.

“And so, it was inevitable that competition would return: Atletico Madrid had started with a lower price for the player, and will have to reach at least the famous €40 million.

“Arsenal have also been pushing hard for Romero in recent days, but relations with Tottenham have been frosty for years.

“We’ll have to wait for the final steps, but right now, Atlético are leading the race for the Argentine central defender.”

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Cristian Romero wants to join Atletico Madrid – sources

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Cristian Romero wants to join Atletico Madrid in the summer transfer window.

Sources have told us that Romero, who played for Argentina at the 2026 World Cup, has agreed on a four-year deal with LaLiga club Atletico.

Bailey said: “Inter had previously negotiated a deal with Tottenham worth up to £38million, but we understand the Serie A champions were unable to agree personal terms with Romero.

“Atletico, however, have succeeded where Inter fell short as they push to hijack the deal.

“Sources have confirmed Romero has agreed a contract on terms similar to those he currently earns at Tottenham, removing one of the biggest obstacles to completing the transfer.

“The defender has long admired Simeone and views the opportunity to play under his fellow Argentine as the ideal next step in his career.”

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