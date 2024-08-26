Striker Eddie Nketiah has given the green light to Crystal Palace after personal talks with the club and they are now in advanced discussions over his transfer with Arsenal, TEAMtalk can confirm.

Nketiah had reportedly agreed terms on a move to Ligue 1 with Olympique Marseille earlier in the window before the deal collapsed as the French club couldn’t meet Arsenal’s price tag.

Despite agreeing personal terms with Marseille, it Nketiah has a strong preference for remaining in the Premier League and more specifically staying in London.

Crystal Palace believe that Nketiah could be a key player for them and have offered a tantalising wage package that will put him among the top earners at Selhurst Park. It’s out understanding an agreement on personal terms is now in place.

At the moment, Crystal Palace have just three players on their books who earn as much or more than the £100k-per-week that Nketiah is on at Arsenal, with recently signed Daichi Kamada on a reputed £105k-per-week package and Eberechi Eze and Dean Henderson matching his pay.

Nketiah is in the bottom half of first team earners at Arsenal, whose wage bill is almost three times higher than that of their London rivals.

The £30m asking price Arsenal have attached to their academy graduate has seen potential moves to France and Nottingham Forest blow up.

However, Palace have tabled a bid worth roughly £25m plus £5m in add-ons and the expectation is the offer will be accepted by Arsenal.

Key to getting the green light from Arsenal is Palace being willing to accept an attractive sell-on clause in the move. We can confirm the Eagles are open to Arsenal inserting such a clause into the terms.

Arsenal haven’t appeared to be terribly bothered either way over the possible transfer of Nketiah, with the club open to fielding offers for the player but in no rush to get him out of the door.

The Gunners have been willing to sell the hottest prospects among their recent academy alumni, with Emile Smith Rowe completing a £34m (£27m plus £7m in -add-ons) move to Fulham in the current window.

The proceeds from the sales of homegrown stars are logged as ‘pure profit’ on a club’s balance sheet.

