Arsenal are interested in Celtic forward Daizen Maeda, according to a report, with TEAMtalk sources able to reveal the Japan international’s stance on his future at Celtic Park.

What promised to be a very successful season could end up in bitter disappointment for Arsenal. Liverpool have already won the Premier League title, and following the 1-0 defeat at the Emirates Stadium in the first leg of their quarter-final tie against Paris Saint-Germain this week, the Gunners are now in danger of getting knocked out of the Champions League.

One of the areas that Arsenal need to address is attack. While Gabriel Jesus is not a clinical goalscorer, Kai Havertz is not a natural centre-forward.

Arsenal are looking to sign a new striker, with TEAMtalk consistingly reporting that Newcastle United star Alexander Isak is manager Mikel Arteta’s dream target.

Aston Villa star Ollie Watkins and Liverpool ace Diogo Jota have been linked with Arsenal as well.

It has now been claimed that a Celtic forward is also on Arsenal’s radar.

According to TBR, Arsenal are among a number of clubs that have taken a shine to Daizen Maeda.

Maeda is a versatile attacking player who has played predominantly as a left-winger this season but has also operated as a centre-forward.

The 27-year-old Japan international has been arguably Celtic’s best player this season and is one of three stars from the Scottish club in the running for the PFA Scotland Player of the Year award.

Maeda has scored 33 goals and given 11 assists in 47 matches in all competitions this season.

Described as a “machine” and a “physical beast” by coaches on BBC Sport in February 2025, the former Yokohama F. Marinos star is the top scorer in the Scottish Premiership as well as the (joint) top assist-maker in the division.

TBR has revealed that along with Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa, Brentford, Fulham, Crystal Palace, West Ham United and Leeds United all have watched Maeda this season, with the forward available for £25m.

READ MORE ➡️ Arsenal striker targets: EVERY option linked for the summer 2025 transfer window

Daizen Maeda stance on Celtic future – sources

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reported on March 13 that Maeda is expected to be in demand in the summer transfer window.

Clubs in Germany and Italy are interested in Maeda, who has scored 62 goals and provided 27 assists in 154 appearances for Celtic so far in his career.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Maeda is happy at Celtic and will not push for a move away from Celtic Park.

The forward himself recently said that he is focused on doing well for the Hoops.

Maeda told Sky Sports in March: “While I’m here, I always want to fight and play for Celtic. I want to keep focusing and playing for the team.”

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers said earlier this season about Maeda: “He’s been absolutely brilliant wherever he’s played, however he’s played, he’s had an amazing season.

“He earns every penny and we feel as a club he deserves more. He doesn’t give away much, other than saying he’s very happy.”

Latest Arsenal news: Real Madrid exit, Osimhen advice

A Real Madrid forward, who has been linked with Arsenal, is ready to leave the Spanish giants , according to a report.

Arsenal are among the clubs linked with a move for an Aston Villa attacker .

Meanwhile, Victor Osimhen has been told to turn down the chance to join Arsenal and move to Manchester United instead.

In FOCUS: Daizen Maeda stats at Celtic