Damaging Arsenal blow as ‘sensational’ Arteta target becomes No 1 Deco objective at Barcelona

Arsenal will have to overcome Barcelona if they are to sign Mikel Arteta’s dream transfer target, as reports in Spain have provided the latest on what sporting director Deco is planning at the Nou Camp.

Arsenal’s title hopes were handed a major setback on Thursday night when they were beaten 2-0 at home by London rivals West Ham United. The visitors took the lead in the 13th minute when Jarrod Bowen did well to recycle a chance and set up Tomas Soucek for a simple finish.

Arsenal felt the ball had gone out of play when Bowen passed it to Soucek, but VAR could not find conclusive evidence to support this due to a lack of camera angles and therefore gave the goal.

Gunners winger Bukayo Saka almost scored twice, seeing a header saved by West Ham goalkeeper Alphonse Areola before hitting the post with a right-footed effort from close range.

Things went from bad to worse for Arsenal in the second half, as their former defender Konstantinos Mavropanos doubled West Ham’s lead by heading a James Ward-Prowse corner in off the bar.

Gabriel Jesus should have netted for Arsenal when Ben White picked him out at the back post following good work by Martin Odegaard, but the Brazilian could only head over. West Ham were given a great opportunity to make it 3-0 when their former captain Declan Rice brought down Emerson Palmieri and gave away a penalty, but David Raya went on to save Said Benrahma’s spot-kick.

READ MORE: ‘Rare animal’ Prem star urged to shun blockbuster Arsenal transfer despite being told Edu will ‘not come calling twice’

Arsenal will be hoping to make amends for those dropped points when they travel to Fulham on Sunday.

In order to boost the Gunners’ title aspirations, Arteta has told those above him at the Emirates that he wants a new midfielder to join the club. His ideal target is Douglas Luiz, who has been shining for Aston Villa ever since Unai Emery arrived in the West Midlands.

Barcelona hope to beat Arsenal to midfield signing

But Arsenal are at growing risk of missing out on Luiz. As per Spanish outlet Sport, the Brazil international’s ‘sensational’ form has alerted Barca to a potential deal.

Deco, who is now heading up their transfer negotiations, has landed on Luiz as his ‘favourite’ option to bolster Xavi’s midfield.

Barca feel next summer will be the perfect time to capture him. After all, he is 25 years old and possesses plenty of experience at the top level, though his age also means he has enough time to develop into a truly world-class midfielder.

The report states that Barca are admirers of several parts of Luiz’s game, including his pass success rate and ball recoveries.

On Wednesday, The Athletic reiterated that the former Manchester City man is a prime target for Arteta. However, Arsenal will struggle to meet his huge price tag – which could exceed £80m and get close to £100m – after having spent big money on Declan Rice, Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber over the summer.

Instead, Arteta may have to settle for a smaller name joining on loan in January to provide him with an extra option in the middle of the park.

DON’T MISS: Popular Arsenal defender offered to reigning league champion, as sale plan for second star stumbles