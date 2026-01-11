Damning stats prove big-name Arsenal star is one of the WORST Premier League players

Statistically speaking, Viktor Gyokeres is one of the worst players in the Premier League right now, with a report detailing the numerous categories he falls woefully short in.

Gyokeres was supposed to be the final piece of the puzzle for an Arsenal side who for several years, had been on the cusp of winning major honours.

Arsenal may yet get over the hump and win the Premier League this season. However, all the signs so far suggest any success they have will have had very little to do with Gyokeres.

The 27-year-old terrorised the Portuguese league with Sporting, though doing it in the Premier League is another matter entirely.

Despite playing for the league leaders who boast some of the most creative players in the division like Martin Odegaard, Eberechi Eze and Bukayo Saka, Gyokeres has bagged just five goals in 19 league appearances so far.

A fresh report from The Telegraph has now taken a deep dive into the numbers and they make brutal reading for the Swede and his club.

Of the 33 strikers to play 500-plus minutes in England’s top flight this season, Gyokeres ranks as follows in selected categories:

Possession lost rate – 33rd (last)

(last) Passes completed – 31st

Duel success – 30th

Aerial duels won – 28th

Passing accuracy – 28th

Touches – 28th

Ground duels success – 27th

The first stat is essentially how many times Gyokeres loses possession per touch. His figure of 42.7% – i.e he loses possession almost one out of every two times he touches the ball – is the worst in the league.

His duels success rate is a measly 33.6%, which is staggering considering his incredible physical attributes.

Gyokeres’ low number of touches per game should perhaps not come as a surprise given Arsenal’s patient build-up and their propensity for starting attacks out wide and working inwards.

Furthermore, Gyokeres ranks fourth out of the 33 eligible strikers for touches in the box, meaning he’s being tasked with staying centrally at times when the ball is often out wide.

Gyokeres branded a ‘dud’

Gyokeres struggling so badly in England has not come as a surprise to pundit and social media influencer, Rory Jenni9ngs.

Speaking on talkSPORT in December, Jennings was on the money when stating: “Viktor Gyokeres is a dud. I think that we’ve now seen enough, haven’t we? I think there were question marks before he arrived. I got a lot of stick on this very station before he arrived.

“Gyokeres is basically not the player that Arsenal thought they were signing. He’s not the player that they need him to be.

“That’s not to say that it will be totally detrimental to their ambitions this year. They have a wonderful team.

“They have a great defence, brilliant attackers, and they can score enough goals with or without Gyokeres.”

Jennings continued: “I think both Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz are better players than Viktor Gyokeres.

“Gyokeres hasn’t been the player that they thought they were signing. They were signing the most prolific attacker in Europe.

“When anybody suggested caution around that, when anybody suggested scoring goals in the Portuguese league isn’t necessarily the recommendation that you think it is, people would laugh at that.

“People would say that’s a ridiculous opinion. He’s obviously going to score goals in the Premier League. It isn’t that easy.

“We’ve seen countless players arrive with big reputations and not be able to cut it.”

When Jennings was informed Gyokeres has scored five goals in the league this season, he replied: “You’re looking at charity penalties in that, though.

“I think Arsenal could still win the league, but I don’t think Gyokeres is going to be the player that they need him to be.”

