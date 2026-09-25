Arsenal contacted over signing Barcelona star in January as sublime transfer opportunity emerges

Intermediaries have spoken to Arsenal about the potential availability of Barcelona star Dani Olmo, though they have been in contact with all of the Premier League’s Big Six, TEAMtalk understands.

Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur have also been contacted and informed that a potential January deal for the Spanish international could be on the table.

There have been no formal approaches at this stage, but some of the English clubs spoken to have shown tentative interest as intermediaries assess the market for the Barcelona star, we can reveal.

Barcelona continue to value Olmo highly and regard him as an important member of their squad, but sources have indicated that the club are open to listening to the market and there are circumstances in which his departure could become a possibility.

The options for Olmo are understood to be relatively limited, however, with his valuation making any potential January deal difficult to structure.

Bayern Munich are one of the clubs who could potentially put together a deal, and we understand the German giants have an interest in the 28-year-old.

Bayern are assessing options in the attacking midfield department and Olmo is among the profiles who could fit their requirements, although it remains to be seen whether they would be prepared to make a move in January.

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Bayern Munich move for Olmo won’t affect Olise

Bayern sources have already insisted that any potential interest in Olmo should not be interpreted as a signal that the club are looking to move on from either Michael Olise or Jamal Musiala.

Both players remain important parts of Bayern’s plans and any consideration of Olmo would be viewed as an opportunity to strengthen their attacking options rather than a direct replacement for either player.

The Bundesliga giants are also continuing to keep a close eye on Florian Wirtz’s situation at Liverpool, as TEAMtalk previously revealed, while they retain a long-standing interest in Arsenal star Kai Havertz.

The Saudi Pro League is another potential destination, with Saudi clubs having held a long-standing interest in Olmo and TEAMtalk understanding that his situation is being monitored there too.

Richard Hughes, now the Al-Hilal supremo, is understood to be aware of Olmo’s situation as the Saudi market continues to assess elite European talent.

Barcelona already have a ready-made Olmo replacement

For Barcelona, the situation is more complicated than simply deciding whether they want to sell.

Olmo remains a key player, but the club believe they have sufficient depth in his position and there is growing confidence that Fermin Lopez is ready to take on an increasingly important role.

We understand Barcelona believe Lopez could establish himself as a key player for the club, potentially as soon as this season, which gives them greater flexibility when considering their options around Olmo.

Barcelona are also actively assessing areas where they could raise funds to strengthen elsewhere in the squad.

A new central defender remains high on their list of priorities for the New Year, with Inter Milan star Alessandro Bastoni continuing to be regarded as a leading target.

A potential sale of Olmo could therefore help Barcelona generate the funds required to pursue a major defensive addition.

That does not mean the Catalan club are actively pushing Olmo towards the exit, but TEAMtalk understands the possibility of a sale is being considered as part of their wider financial and sporting planning.

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