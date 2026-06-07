Barcelona attacker Dani Olmo has responded to rumours that he could be joining Arsenal this summer, after a journalist claimed the Gunners were set to launch a ‘£52million offer’ for the Spaniard.

Arsenal are targeting some big names this summer and are looking at players in Olmo’s attacking midfield position, with Aston Villa’s Morgan Rogers a confirmed target

But the Gunners have been linked with a surprise move for Olmo in recent days.

Olmo joined Barcelona from RB Leipzig in the summer of 2024 for €62million (£54m / $71m) including add-ons, and has made 88 appearances for the LaLiga giants, notching 20 goals and 17 assists.

Reports from Spain earlier this week, cited by Football365, claimed that Arsenal have set their sights on signing Olmo.

The Gunners have been said to be ‘preparing a €60m (£52m / $69m) offer’ for the 28-year-old, while Enric Canyellas, who has almost 35,000 followers on X, went as far as suggesting it was close to a done deal.

He wrote on X: ‘Dani Olmo close to signing with Arsenal. Right now, he has a good chance of leaving. Direct information from London…’

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Dani Olmo responds to Arsenal ‘offer’ claims

Olmo has now responded to the speculation, and it’s fair to say a move to Arsenal isn’t on his mind.

When asked directly about the link with a move to Arsenal, Olmo told Mundo Deportivo, as cited by Metro: “No, Barca fans can rest easy. As far as I’m concerned, there’s nothing to say.”

Olmo also endorsed Barcelona’s £70million signing of Anthony Gordon.

“Ultimately, the best players have to play for Barca,” he added.

“Gordon is a signing that will raise the team’s level. We welcome him, of course, and wish him a good World Cup, although not against Spain.

“These are world-class players. Anything that comes in to contribute and raise the team’s level will always be welcome.”

Arsenal appear to be focused on signing Rogers from Villa, and no reliable outlets have backed up the rumours about interest in Olmo.

However, with Villa demanding over £100million for Rogers and Manchester City and Chelsea also interested, they do have some alternatives in mind.

Reports suggest that they are keen on Nottingham Forest playmaker Morgan Gibbs-White as a potential plan B option.

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