Arsenal are interested in signing Darwin Nunez, with a report revealing why Mikel Arteta has taken a shine to the Liverpool striker, as TEAMtalk argues why such a move is extremely unlikely.

Much was expected of Nunez when he joined Liverpool from Benfica in the summer of 2022 for an initial transfer fee of £64million. Although the Uruguay international striker works hard and runs non-stop to create problems for the opposition defenders, he loses calm in front of goal, misses chances and is not as prolific as his high fee suggests he should.

Nunez has scored 40 goals and given 24 assists in 135 matches in all competitions for Liverpool so far in his career.

The Uruguayan striker has lost his place in the Liverpool starting line-up in Arne Slot’s first season in charge.

The 25-year-old has made only eight starts in the Premier League, and TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent Rudy Galetti has reported that Liverpool are ready to cash in on Nunez in the summer transfer window.

Liverpool have already identified four strikers who could replace Nunez , including Aston Villa star Ollie Watkins.

It has now emerged that Arsenal are showing interest in a summer deal for Nunez.

According to Fichajes, Arsenal manager Arteta personally wants the striker at the Emirates Stadium.

Arteta believes that Nunez’s “physical power and attacking ability can offer a different profile to his squad”.

However, the Arsenal boss does not view the Liverpool striker as a regular in his starting line-up.

The report has added that Liverpool are open to selling Nunez, and although there are no talks between the two Premier League clubs over the striker right now, the Gunners’ interest in the former Benfica player “could lead to negotiations in the coming months”.

Darwin Nunez to Arsenal is very unlikely

Fichajes is not one of the most reliable sources, and one has to tread carefully whenever such outrageous and outlandish claims are made.

In January, the same Spanish news outlet reported that Manchester United were showing interest in Nunez and wanted to sign him.

No other reputable sources backed that claim, and it is very likely to be the same with the story about Nunez and Arsenal.

TEAMtalk understands that Arsenal are though looking for a top-quality number nine.

Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak and Benjamin Sesko of RB Leipzig are among the Gunners’ priority targets.

With Gabriel Jesus not a prolific goalscorer and Kai Havertz not a natural striker, Arsenal need a front-man who is clinical and scores big goals in big games.

Nunez misses big chances in front of him, and it is hard to see Arsenal make a move for the striker when Premier League title rivals Liverpool want to get rid of him.

Latest Arsenal news: Nico Williams desire, Frenkie de Jong blow

Arteta is desperately keen for Arsenal to sign Nico Williams in the summer transfer window.

A report has revealed that the Arsenal manager is begging incoming sporting director Andrea Berta to seal the deal for Williams.

It has also been claimed that Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi has already agreed to join Arsenal this summer.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher has reported that Arsenal have Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres on their shortlist.

Manchester United and Chelsea are also pursuing a deal for the striker, who has a release clause of €100million (£83.6m/$105.1m) in his contract.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have suffered a blow in their quest to sign Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona this summer.

A Spanish report has revealed that the Dutch midfielder has indicated to Barcelona that he is ready to sign fresh terms.

