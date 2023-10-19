David Ornstein reveals Aaron Ramsdale stance on Arsenal exit, as transfer fee hint made

Trusted reporter David Ornstein has provided his information on the future of Aaron Ramsdale, suggesting the Arsenal goalkeeper could leave next summer if he cannot get back into Mikel Arteta’s starting eleven.

Arsenal spent an initial £24million when signing Ramsdale from Sheffield United in August 2021, though the transfer had the potential to rise to £30m depending on add-ons. Initially, there were some concerns Ramsdale might not be good enough for Arsenal after he suffered relegations in his previous two Premier League campaigns, with Bournemouth and Sheff Utd respectively.

The Englishman began his Arsenal career as deputy to Bernd Leno. But it only took Ramsdale a few games to cement his place as the club’s No 1. And he soon earned the admiration of the Arsenal fans thanks to his passionate performances.

Ramsdale kept 14 clean sheets as he appeared in all 38 of Arsenal’s league matches last term, helping them to challenge Manchester City for the title. But Arteta felt he needed another top keeper to battle Ramsdale, and this saw Arsenal land David Raya from Brentford over the summer. The deal is an initial loan worth £3m, though it could become permanent next summer if Arsenal pay a further £27m.

Raya has impressed Arteta in training and has resultantly usurped Ramsdale in the team. The Spain international has started in each of Arsenal’s last four league outings, as well as their two Champions League matches so far.

During his Q&A for The Athletic, Ornstein was asked whether Arsenal could consider selling Ramsdale if he continues to play a limited amount of games.

Ornstein responded: ‘Ramsdale will want to be a first-choice keeper at club — and international — level. If it looks like that won’t be happening at Arsenal come the summer, it is fair to assume he might seek pastures new.

‘It will also come down to the club, of course. He signed a new long-term in May and so if a sale is to be sanctioned, Arsenal will want to secure a tidy return on a player who they purchased for an initial £24m and who has excelled.’

Aaron Ramsdale may leave Arsenal in 2024

This means that if Arteta continues selecting Raya over Ramsdale, the latter could hand in a transfer request in order to rejuvenate his career elsewhere. But Ramsdale will only be allowed to leave if a club puts up a significant amount of money for him, with the Gunners set to put his price tag at way more than £24m.

Ornstein’s update comes after both Raya and Ramsdale spoke about their respective situations. On Tuesday, Raya ended any concerns that he might be having a private feud with Ramsdale, as he stated they have a ‘very healthy relationship’. Although, Raya added that his ultimate aim is to continue being Arteta’s first-choice keeper.

Earlier on Thursday, Ramsdale admitted he is ‘concerned’ about his spot in the England squad due to his situation at Arsenal. The 25-year-old says he wants to give manager Gareth Southgate a ‘headache’, rather than him just selecting Jordan Pickford as his No 1 every time.

