David Ornstein drops bombshell on Vinicius Jr ‘agreement’ with Arsenal ‘all in’

David Ornstein and his colleagues at The Athletic have revealed what’s really happening in the transfer saga involving Vinicius Jr, Real Madrid and Arsenal.

Arsenal sense a rare opportunity to sign one of the world’s best players this summer. Vinicius Jr has entered the final 12 months of his contract at Real Madrid. Los Blancos fear the prospect of losing such a highly valuable asset for nothing via free agency.

It’s a situation that appears to have thrown up only two possible outcomes – Vinicius signs a new deal at the Bernabeu or is sold to Arsenal.

The Gunners are prepared to smash their wage structure for a player of Vinicius’ calibre and marketing potential. A deal – and the costs involved within it – have been approved at all levels within the Arsenal hierarchy.

There were claims late on Friday night of Arsenal agreeing personal terms with Vinicius. They came via the once-reliable HandofArsenal X account, though amid a rumoured change of operator behind the scenes, they no longer appear to be trustworthy.

That’s because a fresh update from Ornstein and The Athletic on Saturday morning has confirmed no such agreement on personal terms exists.

They insisted a move to Arsenal does appeal to Vinicius if he cannot reach an agreement to extend his stay at Real, and that ironing out personal terms should not be a problem. Nevertheless, for now at least, there’s no deal in place between the Brazilian and the Gunners.

They declared: ‘A move to Arsenal appeals to the Brazil international if he does not renew his contract with Madrid.

‘Should the attacker decide he wants to join Arsenal, an agreement is expected to be found on personal terms.’

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Vinicius Jr to Arsenal latest

The report then insisted crucial talks are scheduled to take place in the coming week that will go a long way to determining how this saga ends.

Those talks will be between Vinicius Jr, his camp, and Real Madrid, and will centre on determining whether a new contract will be signed.

Shedding light on what issues will be addressed in the discussions, The Athletic stated: ‘They (Real Madrid) proposed an offer, worth around €20m net per season, that was rejected by the player’s side.

‘They put forward a counter-offer in the following weeks, which was rejected by the club.

‘In April 2025, Madrid suggested that the renewal was very advanced, with a number of reports in the Spanish press emerging to that effect. However, Vinicius’ entourage categorically denied it.

‘The Athletic revealed that the Brazilian was asking for a package of close to, but not quite, €30 million, comprising a base salary, performance-related bonuses and – something unprecedented in Madrid’s history – a renewal bonus.

‘Sources say the renewal bonus has been the main point of contention between the parties since then.

‘Faced with Madrid’s argument that they cannot exceed the wage cap any further, sources close to Vinicius’s camp say they see a renewal bonus as the only way to increase his earnings.

‘Underlying this is the comparison with his teammate Kylian Mbappe, whose salary is very similar.

‘However, Mbappe earns much more from the signing bonus he received after joining as a free agent from PSG in 2024.

‘Madrid have always been opposed to accepting Vinicius’s request, thinking that it would create a dangerous ‘knock-on effect’ within the squad in future renewals.

‘Vinicius is open to lowering his demands if it helps reach an agreement with Madrid.’

The report went on to note Arsenal are optimistic of sealing what ‘could arguably be the biggest transfer ever into the division’ if the upcoming talks between Vinicius Jr and Real Madrid do not yield a breakthrough.

And when promoting the article on X, Ornstein insisted Arsenal are ‘all in’ for Vinicius Jr.

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Sources reveal likeliest Vinicius Junior outcome

Much of The Athletic’s information was originally relayed by our own transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, earlier on Saturday morning.

Bailey reaffirmed Vinicius Jr’s preference right now is to re-sign with Real Madrid, though he is willing to join Arsenal if a middle ground cannot be found in the upcoming contract talks.

Our inside man also revealed that the ‘overwhelming expectation’ from sources close to this situation is that the talks between Real and Vinicius will result in a new deal being signed at the Bernabeu.

He declared: ‘The overwhelming expectation among those involved is still that an agreement will eventually be reached and Vinicius will commit his long-term future to Real Madrid.’

But until those talks have taken place, Arsenal won’t go away and hope remains alive of pulling off arguably the highest profile signing in the club’s history.

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