David Ornstein names perfect Arsenal striker signing as record-breaking transfer ignites

David Ornstein has torpedoed Arsenal chances of signing an overseas striker in January, though a frontman from within the Premier League has been deemed perfect for The Gunners and the chase to complete a record-breaking transfer has begun.

Mikel Arteta and Arsenal chief Edu have worked wonders in north London over recent years. All departments of Arsenal’s squad have been addressed and world class players are dotted around the eleven.

Indeed, William Saliba is imperious at the back, while Declan Rice is already justifying his mammoth £105m price tag in the middle.

Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli are lethal on the wings, though question marks remain regarding the centre-forward position.

Gabriel Jesus is first choice when fit, though his goalscoring record – roughly one in three since joining Arsenal – may not be good enough to take The Gunners where they want to be.

15 in 44 is hardly a poor return. But if Arsenal are to overhaul the likes of Manchester City and lift top honours, they may need more.

To that end, Arsenal are understood to be hunting a brand new striker at some stage in 2024.

In a previous Q&A for The Athletic, the ultra-reliable David Ornstein suggested Arsenal are likely to wait until the summer rather than splash the cash in January.

A winter window move for the calibre of player Arsenal crave would not come cheap. The fact Arsenal structured David Raya’s move from Brentford as a loan with an option to buy suggests they won’t spend big, if at all, in January.

Now, in his latest Q&A for The Athletic, Ornstein shut down one potential Arsenal transfer, though opened the door to another.

Osimhen links shut down, but Ferguson the dream

When asked if there’s any hope Arsenal place a bid for Napoli’s Victor Osimhen in January, Ornstein simply stated: “No.”

The fact the reporter left it at that and did not expand is indication there’s no meat on the bones of Osimhen to Arsenal any time soon.

But when asked who Arsenal should sign, Ornstein pointed to Brighton ace, Evan Ferguson.

“Who do you think Arsenal should sign as a centre-forward? And whether they should come in January or in the summer?” asked one Athletic subscriber.

“Evan Ferguson next summer,” replied Ornstein. “Good luck trying to get him out of Brighton (he has just signed a second new contract in 2023 alone!) but I think he is going to be an absolute star, whether it’s for his current team or elsewhere.

“He seems to have all the physical and technical attributes to become a top striker — and the character to boot.”

Ferguson extended his stay with The Seagulls until 2029 on November 10. The new deal strengthens Brighton’s bargaining power, though by no means closes the door to a blockbuster transfer.

Arsenal track Ferguson for full year; competition fierce

Indeed, TEAMtalk exclusively learned Arsenal are among the runners and riders who aim to sign Ferguson in the coming years.

Our transfer insider, Fraser Gillan, told us Arsenal have monitored Ferguson for a full year and like what they’ve seen. As such, they’re “keen” to unlock what would unquestionably be a mammoth transfer.

Brighton value the Republic of Ireland international over the £100m mark and we learned they harbour genuine hope of smashing the British transfer record when the time comes to cash in.

The current record involves Brighton by way of Moises Caicedo’s £115m switch to Chelsea in the summer. Brighton believe they may be able to command an even higher sum for Ferguson if selling within the Premier League.

Arsenal have shown a willingness to spend big on the right target. Indeed, Rice’s £105m move from West Ham is proof of that.

However, Arteta’s side are by no means alone in courting the lethal frontman. Aside from The Gunners, Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham will all compete for Ferguson’s signature.

