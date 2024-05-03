David Ornstein reveals all on £100m Arsenal swoop for Newcastle star; player-plus-cash deal mooted

As we exclusively revealed on Thursday, Newcastle star Bruno Guimaraes has been identified as a serious target for Arsenal in the upcoming transfer window.

Sources have informed TEAMtalk that the Gunners are ‘growing in confidence’ that they will be able to complete a deal for the Brazilian midfielder.

Guimaraes has a £100m release clause in his contract – which is valid until the end of June – and Manchester City are also very interested in signing him.

Newcastle are determined to keep hold of their star man but they could be forced into selling multiple players to comply with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules.

Mikel Arteta has made signing a new midfielder one of his top priorities for the summer as it seems increasingly likely that Thomas Partey will be sold.

Guimaraes could be brought in as a long-term midfield partner for Declan Rice. The Newcastle star undoubtedly has the quality to slot straight into Arsenal’s starting XI and has proven he has what it takes to play at the very highest level.

EURO PAPER TALK: Man Utd ‘in contact’ over mind-boggling Barcelona raid; star reveals Arsenal ‘dream

Ornstein: ‘Arsenal really like Bruno Guimaraes’

Respected transfer journalist David Ornstein has given an update on Guimaraes’ situation and confirms that Arsenal are extremely interested in him.

The one big obstacle to a move is his £100m price tag – but Ornstein believes there could be some manoeuvrability on that front.

He also notes that Real Sociedad star Martin Zubimendi remains high on Arsenal’s list of priorities and would be a much cheaper addition than Guimaraes.

“Arsenal really like Bruno as an option if they are to recruit a No.6. He can also operate at No.8 – but Newcastle, Arsenal and others view him as a No.6. Arsenal also have a long-standing interest in [Martin] Zubimendi for that position and no doubt there will be more candidates on their list,” Ornstein told The Athletic.

“However, if it is decided Rice will play at No.6 permanently (and depending on what happens with other Arsenal players in that role, like Partey and Lokonga), it is not guaranteed they will recruit a No.6 and may instead focus on a No.8.

“Bruno has a £100m release clause (with activation dates, as has been reported). I’m not sure if Arsenal or anyone else will want / be able to pay that level of money for him, although there are always other solutions that can be explored to try to make such a signing possible.”

DON’T MISS: Newcastle squirming as Alexander Isak is confirmed as top Arsenal target; Edu sets money aside for raid

Ornstein suggests that Arsenal may consider the possibility of bringing Guimaraes‘ price down – perhaps by offering players in exchange for him.

Eddie Nketiah and Kieran Tierney have already been informed that they are free to leave the Emirates this summer – so they could be two options. Partey is also expected to leave, as mentioned.

Newcastle also hold an interest in the Gunners’ out of favour goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, so it will be interesting to see if a player-plus-cash deal is tabled for Guimaraes in the coming weeks.