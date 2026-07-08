Respected reporter David Ornstein has revealed that Bruno Guimaraes has ‘informed’ Newcastle United that he wants to join Arsenal.

Guimaraes‘ situation was unlikely to develop until Brazil exited the World Cup, so it is hardly surprising that there has been a development following their loss to Norway on Sunday.

Earlier this week, we reported that Arsenal have been given encouragement to sign Guimaraes, who is a long-term target of the Premier League champions.

The Gunners are known to be in the market for a new midfielder, while they could also sign a new winger and/or striker this summer after landing Piero Hincapie on a permanent deal.

And Guimaraes, who is only under contract until 2028, appears to be Arsenal’s leading target for the midfield position, with another recent report claiming that they are preparing to make a second offer for the talented Newcastle star.

Now, respected reporter Ornstein has revealed that Guimaraes has ‘informed’ Newcastle of his ‘wish’ to join Arsenal this summer, while he has also revealed an update on where the two clubs stand on striking a deal.

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Ornstein reveals new Arsenal offer ‘ready’ but Newcastle ‘stance’ is clear

Ornstein explained on X: ‘EXCL: Bruno Guimaraes informs Newcastle United of wish to leave & join Arsenal. #AFC stepping up pursuit – ready to offer deal worth up to £60m at present but no club-to-club contact yet + #NUFC stance still not entertaining bids for 28yo’.

In a follow-up report, journalist Ben Jacobs backed Ornstein’s report and shed light on why there is still plenty of work to do for Arsenal to complete a deal with Newcastle.

Jacobs said on X: ‘Arsenal pursuit of Bruno Guimarães ongoing. Although Newcastle insist no direct contact from Arsenal yet, a new bid is expected of around £60m.

‘Arsenal informed via intermediaries last month that Newcastle don’t want to sell, but Guimarães is keen on the move.’

Still, ex-Newcastle winger John Barnes fears his former club may be powerless in their fight to keep Guimaraes.

Barnes explained: “Players are going to come and players are going to go. That’s modern football. However, £55 million is a very low fee in my opinion and if he was to move there, then he’d be a great signing for Arsenal and it would be a great disappointment for Newcastle.

“As a former player, I still love Newcastle and I hope he stays, but it’s going to be difficult for them to keep their best players. It would be a shame for him to leave because he’s very good, but it would be a great move for Arsenal.”

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