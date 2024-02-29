David Ornstein reveals two blockbuster signings Arsenal will make, as major six-club Prem battle looms

Benjamin Sesko is among several players Arsenal are looking at

Arsenal will not just be signing a centre-forward this summer, as they are also set to push for a new winger – though David Ornstein has revealed it will be tough to win the race for Wolverhampton Wanderers star Pedro Neto.

Arsenal have been heavily linked with signing a new striker in recent months, amid concerns over current No 9 Gabriel Jesus. Mikel Arteta has had to cope without Jesus at times this season due to his injury problems, while the Brazilian also lacks the devastating goalscoring nature that the likes of Erling Haaland and Mo Salah possess.

Arsenal are big fans of Ivan Toney, who has established himself as a top performer in the Premier League with Brentford. Toney has also spoken about his fondness for Arsenal publicly.

In his latest Q&A for The Athletic, Ornstein has stated that Toney is not the only striker Arsenal have their eye on, with Benjamin Sesko and Evan Ferguson also targets.

Plus, Ornstein revealed that Arsenal will try to bring in a new wide player such as Wolves’ Neto, though there are five other Premier League giants in the mix for the 23-year-old too.

“A striker is the main focus and they admire Benjamin Sesko, Viktor Gyokeres, Evan Ferguson and others,” the journalist said.

“Then there is the long-term desire to bring in competition/backup in the wide attacking area. Pedro Neto remains of interest but he is not the only option and it is unlikely Arsenal will pay Wolverhampton Wanders’ asking price of £80million. He’s a brilliant player but does not have a great injury record.

“There will also be competition for Neto, with Manchester City, Liverpool, Manchester United, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur all in the mix.”

New midfielder third on Arsenal priority list

On Wednesday, TEAMtalk exclusively revealed that Tottenham are best-placed to snare Neto as they have a great relationship with his agent.

Should Arsenal miss out on Neto to one of their fierce Prem rivals, then they could go after a different winger target. The North London side admire Barcelona’s Raphinha and Takefusa Kubo of Real Sociedad.

Ornstein added that Arsenal will try to replace Thomas Partey by signing a new midfielder, though that move will depend on how much money they raise through sales. If Arsenal drum up enough funds to land a midfielder, then their top target is likely to be Martin Zubimendi, also of Sociedad.

Ornstein continued: “Defensively, they’ll be boosted by the return of Jurrien Timber and must hope that Oleksandr Zinchenko and Takehiro Tomiyasu shake off their injury problems. Because of that issue, you could see a player arriving in this part of the pitch. It will be interesting to see if they try to tie Zinchenko down to a new contract or not, as he is approaching the final two years of his terms.

“So much of this will be contingent on exits. You could envisage Aaron Ramsdale, Kieran Tierney, Nuno Tavares, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Emile Smith Rowe and Eddie Nketiah all being looked at by suitors. I expect a really busy summer at the Emirates.”

Arsenal will stand a better chance of landing players such as Sesko, Neto and Zubimendi if they win the Premier League title this campaign. Arteta’s side currently sit third, just two points behind leaders Liverpool.

