Ornstein drops tantalising update on major Arsenal signing in January

David Ornstein has delivered his verdict on whether Arsenal can and will sign a new forward in the January transfer window.

Arsenal did sign one new forward over the summer in the form of Christos Tzolis, though the Gunners hoped for bigger and better things.

Moves for Morgan Rogers and Vinicius Junior came to nothing. Interest in Bradley Barcola subsided once the Frenchman made it crystal clear he only wanted Liverpool.

In the end, Tzolis arrived to offset Leandro Trossard’s departure, though there were no replacements for Ethan Nwaneri, Gabriel Martinelli, Fabio Vieira or Gabriel Jesus.

It’s a situation that could threaten to scupper Arsenal’s quest for total domination if Mikel Arteta’s side were to struggle with injuries in the forward line.

As such, The Athletic’s David Ornstein recently held a Q&A and understandably, one of the questions he was asked related to Arsenal signing a new forward in January.

The trusted reporter was asked: ‘Come January, can you see Arsenal trying to upgrade their forward line?’

“I could see something happening” – David Ornstein

Ornstein replied: “Well, they’ve given themselves the opportunity to, because (in the summer window) they didn’t go beyond the signing of Christos Tzolis.

“But he was really a replacement for Leandro Trossard (who moved to Besiktas). Gabriel Martinelli (who subsequently went to Al Hilal) wasn’t replaced.

“Gabriel Jesus (now at Barcelona) wasn’t replaced. Ethan Nwaneri has gone out on loan to Borussia Dortmund, though there is a recall option there. Although, they’ve got to be very careful on the financial side of things — they seem to be quite close to the line on the UEFA financial rules — so I don’t know how much they can do.

“But the fact they and the owners were willing to finance moves for Vinicius Junior, if he had been keen on it, for Julian Alvarez, if he had been keen on it, for Morgan Rogers, if he had decided to go for them and they were willing to pay the transfer fee, suggests that there is some capability of doing something.

“They’re an attractive proposition, given that they’re reigning Premier League champions, (last season’s) Champions League finalists. I could see something happening because they wanted to — I thought they needed to — in the summer and they didn’t. But that’s not to say something is happening. I don’t know of anything brewing.

“They don’t look like they need it, but you could see a world in which they could need it because of injuries. They’ve been relying on Kai Havertz to lead the line. Viktor Gyokeres has barely played (this season), but the key for them is to keep people fit.

“One of the intriguing things, whether it be January or next summer, is: who is going to be the Arsenal attacking recruit to help take them to even greater heights?”

What about Rio Ngumoha?

One forward Arsenal are known to hold confirmed interest in is Liverpool’s Rio Ngumoha.

However, the latest from transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, suggests a deal is highly unlikely, and if a move were made, it wouldn’t be in January anyway.

Romano explained: “Now there are rumours about Arsenal. Why are there rumours about Arsenal? Because Arsenal did not officially sign anyone to replace Martinelli.

“They replaced Leandro Trossard with Christos Tzolis, then Martinelli left and Arsenal decided to stay with the team they have. But Arsenal always look at opportunities.

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“If there is a chance to sign Rio Ngumoha in 2027, 2028 or whenever, for sure Arsenal would be among the clubs interested. And not only Arsenal. I am sure there will also be clubs from abroad.”

Romano added: “There will be strong interest in Rio Ngumoha. But at the moment, Liverpool want to keep the boy and Liverpool are discussing a new contract with Rio.

“There are conversations ongoing about the contract. Then you still need to get it done. You still need to give the guarantees the player wants and find the balance on every single point.

“So let’s follow the situation. But that is the status around Rio Ngumoha.”

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has been informed Arsenal have re-established contact with the camp of Real Madrid winger, Rodrygo.

The full details in that exclusive story – including claims a January switch could be possible – can be read here.