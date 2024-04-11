Deadly 36-goal striker makes Arsenal his ‘first-choice’ for summer move as Chelsea snubbed

Mikel Arteta has been handed a big transfer boost as it has been reported that Arsenal’s primary striker target Viktor Gyokeres favours a move to the Emirates over London rivals Chelsea.

Gyokeres has been an outstanding performer for Portuguese side Sporting CP this season, scoring 36 goals and registering 15 assists in 42 games in all competitions.

The Swedish international joined the Lisbon club from English Championship side Coventry City for a reported club-record fee of £17m last summer.

The 25-year-old forward, who has scored 22 goals and provided 10 assists in 26 games the Portuguese top flight, has played a key role in Sporting’s title charge. The Lisbon club are four points clear of Benfica in the Primeira Liga with a game in hand and have seven matches left to play.

Arsenal are believed to have made signing a centre forward their top priority for the summer transfer window, with Arteta seeking an alternative to Gabriel Jesus.

While the Brazilian forward offers Arsenal some great qualities, he is not an elite goalscorer and has suffered with injury issues since joining from Premier League rivals Manchester City.

Kai Havertz has performed excellently in the central striker position in recent months, but the German international is not seen as a long-term first-choice in the position as he is a natural midfielder.

Brentford’s Ivan Toney and Napoli’s Victor Osimhen are two prominent strikers to have been linked with Arsenal, but Gyokeres has emerged as their leading target.

According to a report by Football Transfers, Gyokeres, who has also attracted interest from Chelsea, has made Arsenal his “first-choice” club for a summer transfer.

A potential stumbling block could be the sizable €80m (£68m) fee Sporting are demanding as a first installment, with a view to ultimately receiving the player’s full release clause of €100m (£85.5m). Arsenal would, though, look to negotiate that figure down, claims the report.

Ruben Amorim leaving Sporting would make it “more difficult” for Gyokeres to stay

Gyokeres, who has scored six times in 20 games for Sweden, is expected to leave Sporting this summer — particularly if manager Ruben Amorim departs for Liverpool.

In an interview with A Bola, Gyokores’ agent, Hasan Cetinkaya, admitted the Portuguese coach’s future could play a significant role in the striker’s future.

“Yes, it will be more difficult for Viktor to stay if Ruben Amorim leaves Sporting,” Cetinkaya said.

“Because Viktor came precisely because of Ruben. The day we met, I said to Ruben: ‘Here’s my boy, he came to Sporting because of you’.

“Of course, it’s an honour for any player to be able to play in the Champions League. Viktor is no exception in that respect, but there are other important things and Ruben Amorim is one of them. If he leaves, it will be more difficult for Viktor to continue.”

Amorim is expected to leave Sporting to replace Jurgen Klopp at Anfield this summer, with sources confirming to TEAMtalk on Tuesday that Liverpool have reached a verbal agreement with the Portuguese.

