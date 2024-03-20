Deadly Arsenal striker target ‘one of the best summer signings in Europe’ amid stunning Emirates links

Portugal head coach Roberto Martinez believes Sporting striker Viktor Gyokeres has been one of the best signings in Europe this season as talk of a potential switch to Arsenal gathers serious pace.

Gyokeres has made a stunning impact at the Portuguese giants since his €24million (£20m) move from Coventry City last summer, scoring a remarkable 36 goals in 39 appearances.

The 25-year-old’s impressive performances have alerted the interest of several top European clubs, including both Arsenal and Chelsea, with the two London clubs both in the market for a new No.9 in the summer.

Martinez’s Portugal side will be hoping to keep Gyokeres quiet when they play Sweden in a friendly on Thursday evening.

And ahead of the game in Guimaraes, the former Everton boss heaped praise on Sweden’s in-form striker.

“For me, he was one of the best signings in the entire European market last summer,’ Martinez said of Gyokeres at his press conference on Wednesday.

“And it is fantastic for him to be playing in Portuguese football.”

Chelsea are known to have submitted a €85m (£73m) bid to sign Gyokeres during the January transfer window.

However, Sporting refused to sell and are holding out for maximum value for the player, given that they have a €100m (£85m) release clause in place.

When asked about his links with a move away from Sporting this summer, Gyokeres said: “It’s a sign that I’ve been performing well, but it’s not something I take too seriously.

“It’s just speculation, but it’s good and fun to talk about.

“We’ll see what happens in the summer, I don’t know what will happen. But I really like Sporting and I don’t feel stressed at all for what’s to come.”

Gyokeres one of numerous strikers linked with Arsenal

Coventry will be delighted if Gyokeres secures a big-money move to the Premier League at the end of the campaign.

The FA Cup semi-finalists included a sell-on clause worth 10-15 per cent of any profit Sporting make, which means they could receive a windfall of over £9m.

As for Arsenal, Gyokeres is not the only striker linked with a switch to The Emirates this summer, with Alexander Isak, Joshua Zirkzee and Ivan Toney also on their radar.

The Gunners are back in action on Sunday March 31 when they head to Manchester City in the Premier League table looking to preserve to spot.

