Arsenal have joined the race for Dean Huijsen, with a report claiming how much the Gunners will have to pay for the Bournemouth defender who could be a potential successor to William Saliba as Real Madrid ramp up their interest in the French star, while a new claim is made about Sverre Nypan’s future after his failed move to the Emirates Stadium in January.

Huijsen has developed into one of the finest young defenders in the Premier League in just a few months at Bournemouth. The 19-year-old joined the Cherries from Juventus only last summer, and he is already being regarded as one of the most exciting and promising prospects in the game.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent Rudy Galetti reported this week that Liverpool have Huijsen on their shortlist.

Manchester United and Chelsea are also interested in Huijsen, with sources telling us that the Spanish sensation has drawn interest from Real Madrid and Bayern Munich too.

Arsenal have now thrown their ring into the hat, with TBR reporting that the Gunners are competing with Chelsea and Liverpool for Huijsen.

The report has revealed that the defender has a release clause of £55million in his contract at Bournemouth, which has alerted Arsenal.

Tottenham, Newcastle United and Aston Villa are also said to be keeping an eye on the Spain Under-21 international.

TBR has noted that Bournemouth are confident that Huijsen will stay at the club beyond the summer transfer window.

Arsenal’s interest in Huijsen comes at a time when Madrid are ramping up their interest in Saliba.

Madrid have reportedly already made contact with Saliba’s entourage over a summer move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Arsenal value the defender at £100million, and although manager Mikel Arteta would loathe to lose one of his best players, Saliba himself is said to be ready to move to Madrid.

The France centre-back sees Madrid as his ultimate dream club and would also love to play with his international teammate and friend Kylian Mbappe for the defending Spanish and European champions.

With Arsenal in danger of losing Saliba at the end of the season, their interest in Huijsen could suggest that the north London club are planning for a long-term successor to the 23-year-old.

Arsenal still keen on Sverre Nypan

Huijsen is not the only youngster that Arsenal are keen on adding to their squad in the summer transfer window.

According to TBR, Sverre Nypan is still very much on Arsenal’s radar despite the Premier League club failing to convince him to move to the Emirates Stadium in the January transfer window.

Arsenal were confident of a deal for the midfielder last month, but he decided to wait until the end of the season to make a final decision on his future.

The Gunners are reportedly still the favourites to secure the services of the 18-year-old Norway international midfielder in the summer of 2025.

Latest Arsenal news: Bynoe-Gittens competition, Zubimendi threat

Arsenal want to sign a striker in the January transfer window and Alexander Isak is a major target.

TEAMtalk understands that it would be a dream for Arteta to be able to work with Isak at Arsenal, but Newcastle do not want to sell the Sweden international striker anytime soon.

A report has claimed that Arteta rates the Newcastle star so highly that he believes that Arsenal could win the Champions League with him in the team.

Another player that Arsenal would love to sign in the summer of 2025 is Jamie Bynoe-Gittens.

The 20-year-old English winger is one of the most promising young players in the Bundesliga and is on Arsenal’s radar.

However, the Gunners will face competition for Bynoe-Gittens from bitter North London rivals Tottenham, who are also showing interest in the £84m-rated star.

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk understands that Arsenal are facing stiff competition from Madrid for Martin Zubimendi.

Arsenal are pushing to agree on a pre-contract with the Real Sociedad midfielder and are ready to trigger his release clause of £51million, but Spanish giants Madrid have surged into the race for the Spain international.

IN FOCUS: The rise of Dean Huijsen

By Samuel Bannister

➡️ Huijsen was born in Amsterdam in April 2005.

➡️ His family relocated to Spain in 2010 and he played for Costa Unida CF de Marbella.

➡️ Malaga signed him for their academy in 2015.

➡️ Juventus signed him in 2021, initially to play for their U17 team.

➡️ In January 2023, he was promoted to Juventus’ Next Gen (U23) team, enabling him to play among professionals in Serie C.

➡️ Huijsen earned his senior debut for Juventus in October 2023, coming on as a substitute in a Serie A game.

➡️ Roma took Huijsen on loan in January 2024 at the express wish of Jose Mourinho (who was sacked that same month).

➡️ He scored his first Serie A goal in February 2024 – and then another later that month after carrying the ball out from defence and shooting from distance.

➡️ In March 2024, he committed his international future to Spain, being called up to their U21 team.

➡️ He made his last appearance for Roma in April 2024 and was an unused sub in their last five Serie A games of the season.

➡️ Bournemouth bought Huijsen from Juventus in the summer of 2024.

➡️ He made his Premier League debut in the first game of the season, lasting all 90 minutes against Nottingham Forest.

➡️ He headed in his first goal for Bournemouth in December 2024 after returning to the starting lineup – which he has consistently remained in ever since.