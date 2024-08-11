Mikel Arteta may no longer have any room for one of his defenders

In the wake of a promising Arsenal debut by new signing Riccardo Calafiori, rumours are circulating about the future of a player he has pushed down the pecking order already.

Arsenal signed Calafiori two weeks ago after a meteoric year in which the former Roma academy graduate helped Bologna to their first ever Champions League qualification and also starred for an otherwise disappointing Italy at Euro 2024.

On Sunday, Calafiori debuted for Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium in a pre-season win over Lyon. After the match, manager Mikel Arteta enthusiastically explained what the 22-year-old will bring to their defence.

“He brings a lot of versatility because he can play in two or three different positions and especially in attack, occupy different spaces because he’s a real defender,” Arteta said.

“When you see his press and physicality, how he goes into duels, it’s unbelievable. And then obviously he’s done a lot last year, he’s a player than can improve us.”

With Arteta convinced Arsenal have equipped him with a player that can improve his squad, some of those who were already fighting for a place in his lineups may be wondering if they have fallen farther back in the hierarchy.

The prime candidate to be forced out in the wake of Calafiori’s arrival remains Jakub Kiwior, who can similarly play at either centre-half or left-back, but not to the same standard as his new teammate.

Ironically, though, there is a chance Kiwior could be tasked with a Calafiori-style role at his next club away from Arsenal, depending on how things develop over the upcoming week.

Discussions due for Arsenal defender

According to an update from Italian outlet Calciomercato, Juventus are considering Kiwior as a potential target and are planning to make a decision about whether or not to pursue him in the next few days.

Juventus’ head coach is Thiago Motta, who unlocked Calafiori’s potential during their time together at Bologna last season. He now wants a preferably left-footed defender to bolster the even more ambitious squad he has inherited.

And Kiwior is someone he has actually worked with before, during the 2021-22 season with Spezia.

Now, the higher-ups at Juventus are preparing to evaluate Kiwior as a target again after gathering information about the Poland international.

One thing that has quickly become evident is that Arsenal want to guarantee they will be monetising from Kiwior’s exit. A departure for the 24-year-old would have to be a sale or a loan with an obligation for a permanent transfer.

Juventus are one of the few remaining suitors for Kiwior, after some of his other appreciators turned their attention elsewhere. But if they are to get him from Arsenal, they will have to make a serious offer with a commitment to paying either this year or next.

Kiwior cost Arsenal £17.6m when they signed him from Spezia in January 2023 and, depending on the latest round of discussions inside Juventus, he could be heading back to Serie A soon.

Juventus were previously in the race for Jean-Clair Todibo, but the Frenchman recently joined West Ham on loan with an option to buy instead.

