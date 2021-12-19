Arsenal decision ‘inevitable’ as Euro giant try their transfer luck

It is “inevitable” that Arsenal will offload Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in January, claims a report in Italy specifying which Serie A club is ready to make a move for him.

Aubameyang’s future at Arsenal is in peril after he was stripped of the captaincy. After another disciplinary breach, the club punished the Gabon international accordingly. He has not featured on the pitch since; it remains unclear if he ever will pull on the red shirt again.

There have already been plenty of rumours about where he may end up if Arsenal get rid at the earliest opportunity. Recently, it was claimed that a move to Serie A would be an option after he was offered to three Italian clubs.

Now, it has emerged that Juventus are showing an interest in taking him to Turin. According to Tuttosport, the Old Lady are looking at Aubameyang to fill their void at centre-forward.

Juve have been evolving their attack since losing Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer. Even before his return to Manchester United, they wanted another centre-forward alongside him.

To replace him in the short-term, they took Moise Kean back from Everton. Over time, though, they will need another number nine. Aubameyang could be their man.

Arsenal looking at Aubameyang replacements The Gunners are looking to shift their former captain after everything that's happened recently.

The report claims his January exit from the Emirates Stadium is “inevitable” and Juventus hope to take advantage. Preferably, though, they want any deal to be a six-month loan before making a decision at the end of the season.

It remains unclear whether Arsenal would agree to such terms. By the end of the season, only one year will remain on his contract. It would put them in a risky position in terms of his valuation.

Where next for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang? Six possible destinations for the Arsenal striker

Man Utd pair among Aubameyang alternatives for Juventus

Besides, Aubameyang is not the only option Juventus are considering. They remain interested in former Inter Milan striker Mauro Icardi. He may be available on the terms they want from Paris Saint-Germain.

Inter tried to avoid Icardi ending up with their rivals when selling him to PSG a couple of years ago. Any clauses to prevent a deal have now expired, though.

Furthermore, Man Utd pair Edinson Cavani and Anthony Martial may also be on the Juventus shortlist. Both have indicated a desire to leave for more gametime elsewhere.

Cavani has been closely linked with Barcelona. Therefore, Juventus’ chances appear slim. But Martial may be easier to acquire; although he too has been linked with many clubs, there does not seem to be a leading contender yet.

Martial’s agent recently confirmed the forward wants to leave the club in January. The representative will be searching for solutions and Juventus may provide one.

Aubameyang is now in the picture as well, though. He does have previous in Italy, having begun his career with AC Milan. But his time there was short. In fact, he never made a senior appearance.

Even so, his overall experience – if not specific to Italian football – may be beneficial for the Turin outfit.

Juventus are three places away from the Champions League spots. To boost their chances of catching up, they will be investing in a striker if they can in the winter. Only time will tell whether Aubameyang will be the one or not.

