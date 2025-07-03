A last-ditch attempt to derail an Arsenal transfer has failed, and an upcoming second bid should seal the deal for the Gunners, according to reports.

Arsenal made Kepa Arrizabalaga their first official signing of the summer on July 1. Deals for Martin Zubimendi and Christian Norgaard are agreed, and Mikel Arteta and Andrea Berta have turned to defence for addition number four.

To the surprise of many, the Gunners have opted to sign another centre-back despite being well-stocked in the position.

Arsenal’s defence is their biggest strength having conceded the fewest goals in each of the past two Premier League campaigns. Nevertheless, the club have seen fit to add depth at centre-back in the form of Cristhian Mosquera.

Arsenal have a full agreement on personal terms in place with the 20-year-old who only has one year remaining on his contract at Valencia.

The Gunners tabled an opening bid worth €14m / £12.1m that was quickly rejected. According to Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal are prepping a second bid and are well aware it must be worth €20m-plus / £17.3m-plus to get the green light from Valencia.

However, Valencia had not given up hope of derailing Arsenal’s move and fully intended to offer Mosquera a new and improved contract.

According to Spanish outlet Las Provincias, that renewal offer was put to Mosquera and his camp on July 1.

But much to Arsenal’s delight, it’s then stated Mosquera swiftly rejected the offer and informed Valencia he wants the club to negotiate his sale to north London.

Arsenal made decisive early move

Interestingly, the report claimed that had Valencia put their renewal to Mosquera one month ago, the likelihood is he would have extended his stay.

But Valencia’s delay in offering fresh terms has cost the club dearly and during their inaction, Arsenal made a decisive move and turned the player’s head.

Aiding Arsenal’s cause in that regard was their guarantee of Champions League football and a Premier League title challenge.

With Valencia’s faint hopes of retaining the player now over, all eyes are on Arsenal’s upcoming second bid.

Who is Cristhian Mosquera?

Born in Alicante, part of the Valencian region of Spain, Mosquera is a right-footed centre-back.

He spent five years in Valencia’s academy and two playing for their B team, before putting in a best-in-class display on his first-team debut at the age of 17 years and six months in the Copa del Rey in January 2022. It earned him the chance to debut in LaLiga a few days later.

Mosquera has been a permanent first-team squad member for Valencia since 2023, registering more than 100 appearances. He also played for Spain’s under-23s at the Paris Olympics.

Owing to his background in futsal as a youth player, Mosquera is good on the ball, but he is crucially strong and good in the air.

His usual role for Valencia has been as the middle centre-back in a back three, but he has also played as a right-back on occasion.

In the 2024-25 LaLiga season, Mosquera ranked in the 96th percentile of centre-backs for ball recoveries per 90 minutes (5.15) and boasted a pass completion rate of 90.5%.

He started 37 of Valencia’s 38 league matches and finished 36 of them as well, serving as a key figure in their resurgence under Carlos Corberan.

But Mosquera now looks ready for the next step in his career, taking his well-rounded talents onto a new stage.