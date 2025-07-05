Arsenal are reportedly preparing a ‘decisive’ swoop for one of their top striker targets in Viktor Gyokeres and have been informed of two ways in which they can secure a deal for the prolific Sporting CP frontman.

The Sweden international has been on Mikel Arteta’s shortlist of forward targets, along with the likes of Benjamin Sesko, Ollie Watkins and Dusan Vlahovic, as the Gunners boss looks for a significant upgrade at the position.

And while a move for No.1 target Sesko has stalled over the RB Leipzig frontman’s hefty demands, talk of a swoop for Gyokeres refuses to go away – despite his struggles at securing an exit from Sporting.

For Arteta though, a report from the Daily Mail has stated that the Arsenal chief wants a new No.9 on board by July 19.

Journalist Isaan Khan stated: “The target laid out by Mikel Arteta is for a striker to be signed before Arsenal fly out to Singapore on July 19 for their pre-season tour of Asia.

“So I would envisage a deal having either being made or very close to finalising in the week commencing July 14. That would allow the signing to properly bed in with the squad and learn Arteta’s comprehensive tactics playbook ahead of the new season.

“I understand that a striker will definitely be signed in this window, which will be a sigh of relief for Arsenal supporters who have been crying out for one since before last summer.

“The names in the frame, as you will know by now unless you have been living on Mars, are Red Bull Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko, Viktor Gyokeres of Sporting CP and – further down the pecking order – Ollie Watkins at Aston Villa.”

Now, a report from Portuguese outlet O Jogo has revealed that Arsenal are ‘preparing a decisive attack’ to finally get Gyokeres on board.

The two ways Arsenal can sign Viktor Gyokeres

As was reported by CaughtOffSide on Friday, Arteta has ‘convinced’ Gyokeres to join the Gunners over a reunion with his former Sporting boss Ruben Amorim at Manchester United.

‘Gyokeres’ decision to prioritise a move to North London was heavily influenced by his conversations with Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, who outlined a clear vision of the striker’s role in the club’s long-term project,’ notes the report.

‘Arteta’s promise of a central role in Arsenal’s attacking plans, coupled with the opportunity to compete in the Champions League, proved crucial in convincing Gyokeres to reject more financially lucrative options elsewhere.’

According to CaughtOffSide, the 27-year-old striker ‘sees Arsenal as the perfect platform to take the next step in his career’ and has turned down offers from the Saudi Pro League as well.

However, in order to get Gyokeres on board, A Bola has now revealed the two ways that the Gunners can strike a deal.

Their Saturday edition reports: “If someone comes to Sporting’s management with 80m [euros], they can take the player anyway; if, for example, they only have 70m [euros] right away, then they can try to reach the target by including realistic bonuses that allow Sporting to have some security that in the end they will sell the Swedish international’s pass for the amount they considered fair this summer.”

Probably not the news that Arsenal wanted to hear in terms of them so far baulking at that asking price, but they at least know exactly where they stand going forward amid those reports they are actively looking to strike a deal for Gyokeres.

Gyokeres’ incredible stats at Sporting