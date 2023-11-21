Declan Rice ‘can’t speak highly enough’ of £50m-rated Prem enforcer Arsenal want as upgrade for fading force

Arsenal star Declan Rice has made clear his admiration for Kalvin Phillips amid reports the Gunners could look to sign the unwanted Manchester City man during the January window.

Phillips has failed to make an impression on Pep Guardiola since ditching his hometown team Leeds United for Manchester City in a £42m deal in summer 2022. And while Phillips has collected winners’ medals in four major competitions since the move, he only has a total of 29 appearances for the club across his time at the Etihad.

Staggeringly, the 27-year-old has made just four starts for the club in that entire time and has clocked up a mere 89 minutes of Premier League action, all of the substitutes bench, this season.

But while Phillips remains a regular for his country, in Gareth Southgate’s squad at least, the midfielder knows he will need to move on and start playing more regularly if he is to guarantee his place in the camp that plays in the 2024 European Championships.

To that end, the 30-times capped England international has come clean on his prospects of moving on, stating last month: “I know that I need to be playing games and competing every weekend. I’m going to have to make a decision on [my future] over the next months.

“He [Gareth Southgate] just says that for me to keep my spot I have to be playing games. That’s what I want to do. I have agreed with Gareth on that.

“I want to play football and want to play as much as possible. Over the last year and a half I haven’t been able to do that due to injuries and [other factors].”

Kalvin Phillips not short of Man City transfer options

Phillips concluded: “It’s something I am going to have to think about. Hopefully my chance does come but if it doesn’t then I will have to make other decisions as well.”

Despite his lack of minutes, Phillips still has plenty of admirers and will not be short of offers should he now push, as expected, to leave the Etihad in January.

The likes of Newcastle, Liverpool and Tottenham are among the Premier League sides to be credited with an interest. And there’s links to some of Europe’s biggest clubs too with Juventus and Bayern Munich among those reportedly keen.

However, we exclusively revealed last week that Arsenal are also keeping a close eye on his situation and he is one of four midfield options on Mikel Arteta’s list for January.

And while Manchester City would prefer a permanent sale, it seems a number of his suitors, Arsenal included, are waiting to see if City might clear the player to depart the Etihad on a loan deal.

Were that to happen, Arsenal are reportedly in the market for his signature with reports in Italy stating they see Phillips as an upgrade for Thomas Partey, who has struggled with form and fitness issues this season and could be allowed to leave for Juventus if a replacement can be brought in.

Rice is a huge fan of Man City star

While Rice has not commented directly on speculation that Arsenal could make a move for Phillips, the Gunners’ record signing has made no secret of his admiration for the work ethic of his England teammate.

The two players, who are close friends off the field too, have struck up a good understanding when playing for England.

Now it seems Rice would not be adverse to a link-up at club level too, having made clear the 27-year-old’s qualities.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Rice said of Phillips: “He’s one of the best professionals I’ve ever seen, if I’m honest with you.

“I’ve seen players who don’t play and throw their toys out of the pram completely and with Kal, every time he comes back here he pops on a shirt and puts in 110 per cent.

“He played with me against Scotland and I think that was his first start in a while and he played really well, so I’ll never question his professionalism and I don’t think any of the lads will.

“As a person as well, he’s an all-round top guy and he brings that onto the pitch. It’s obviously difficult when you’re not playing as a footballer and I know he wants to be playing more, for sure, but mentally he hasn’t broken.

“He hasn’t thrown his toys out of the pram. He gives everything every day, he still improves and still plays with a smile on his face so I can’t speak highly enough of him!”

Despite a lack of game-time since the move, the rising demand for central midfielders could yet see City make a profit on their initial investment amid claims they value the player at around the £50m mark. With City seemingly no longer depending on the player, they may look to secure an obligation to buy in any deal for the player if they agree to loan him out.

Phillips, though, is not Arsenal’s only midfield option and they are also looking at a possible €65m deal to bring an Iberian baller back to the Premier League.

