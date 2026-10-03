Pivotal Arsenal contract talks advance but elite trio face uncertain futures

Arsenal are making progress in contract discussions with key midfielder Declan Rice, but Martin Odegaard is among three players the Gunners have yet to hold talks with, as per a report.

Rice is Arsenal’s record signing, having joined the club for a huge £105million in July 2023. The England international has justified that massive price tag by becoming one of Mikel Arteta’s most important players in recent seasons.

Rice has been crucial in setting the standard for Arsenal, inspiring his team-mates with powerful runs from deep, strong tackles and stunning goals.

He made 55 appearances in all competitions last term as Arsenal finally ended their 22-year wait for Premier League glory, while also reaching the Champions League final.

Arteta’s next aim is to win the Champions League while successfully defending the club’s Premier League crown, and keeping Rice will be vital to those goals.

The 27-year-old’s current contract expires in June 2028. Arsenal are determined to extend that deal and also reward Rice for his world-class performances with a pay rise.

According to CaughtOffside, Arsenal are ‘advancing’ in contract negotiations with Rice and his camp.

The report states: ‘Declan Rice’s new contract talks with Arsenal are heading in a positive direction. It’s not fully agreed yet, but there’s optimism from all sides about a deal being done soon.’

Like Rice, Odegaard, David Raya and Kai Havertz all have contracts which expire in June 2028.

Arsenal are still confident about tying down the trio to new deals, but talks have yet to begin, casting slight doubt over their situations.

On Odegaard, Raya and Havertz, the report adds: ‘Interestingly, I’ve been told at various points in the last few months that these contract talks should happen soon, and at this point I’m still being told more or less the same thing, so the lack of progress feels noteworthy.

‘That obviously doesn’t mean these talks definitely aren’t happening for any worrying reason – delays are normal for all sorts of reasons, but it’s not something the club will want to drag on for too much longer.’

Arsenal working hard to finalise new contracts

Club captain Odegaard was linked with a move away from Arsenal over the summer, but that speculation has cooled ever since he started the new campaign in brilliant fashion.

Arteta recently pledged his long-term future to Arsenal by signing a new contract, and we revealed on September 23 that Odegaard, Rice and Jurrien Timber are expected to follow suit.

In the last 13 months, Arsenal have secured the futures of fellow key stars Bukayo Saka and William Saliba, too.

Arsenal previously lost their most talented players to rivals in both the Premier League and Champions League, but they are now stopping such transfers from happening.

Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta has helped Arteta to build one of the most fearsome squads in the world, and the pair are not standing still.

It was claimed earlier on Saturday that the Gunners are preparing an opening bid for a £55m-rated left winger.