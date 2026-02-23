TEAMtalk understands that Arsenal are preparing to open conversations with Declan Rice about a new long-term contract before the start of next season, as the North London giants look to secure the future of one of their most influential stars.

Rice, who joined the Gunners from West Ham in 2023 in a blockbuster £105million deal including add-ons, has quickly established himself as a cornerstone of Mikel Arteta’s side.

Now 27, Rice has watched as teammates such as Bukayo Saka, Gabriel, and William Saliba have all been rewarded with bumper new deals in recent months.

TEAMtalk can reveal that sporting director Andrea Berta touched base with Rice’s camp last year to confirm Arsenal’s intention to open talks in 2026, a move that was received positively by the player’s representatives.

Rice’s current contract, worth around £240,000-a-week, runs until 2028, with Arsenal holding an option for a further year.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Berta is ready to put a five-year deal on the table when discussions begin, and there is growing confidence that Rice is eager to sign fresh terms and commit the rest of his career to the club.

The midfielder is said to be delighted with his progress under Arteta, and those inside the Emirates believe Rice is now the best in the world at his role.

Arsenal to open Declan Rice talks with agreement expected

With Arsenal keen to reward Rice’s impact and leadership since his arrival, fans can expect swift movement on a new deal as the club looks to tie down another key figure for the long term.

Our update comes after Arsenal tied Saka down to a new long-term contract last week, which has seen the winger become the Gunners’ new highest-earner on wages in excess of £300,000 per week.

After Saka’s contract was sealed, there have been calls for Rice to be offered equal terms as he is just as important to Arsenal – and that point is hard to argue with.

England international Rice has made 38 appearances across all competitions this season, notching four goals and 10 assists in the process.

Despite making an error that led to Tottenham’s goal on Sunday – a game Arsenal ultimately won emphatically 4-1 – Rice’s mistakes for Arsenal can be counted on one hand.

The Gunners simply wouldn’t be where they are without Rice, and he will be key in the run in as they look to claim their first Premier League title since 2003/04.

After new deals for Saka, Gabriel and Saliba, tying Rice down to a new long-term deal on improved wages would come as a major boost for Arsenal, with negotiations to open formally in the near futute.

