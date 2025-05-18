Declan Rice is hopeful Arsenal “sign more players” this summer as they are “probably” going to lose some squad members ahead of next season.

Arsenal were overhauled in the Premier League title race by Manchester City in 2022/23, before being agonisingly pipped once again by Pep Guardiola’s men last term.

The Gunners seemed primed to go one better this season, only for them to fall way short of Liverpool – with Arne Slot’s side winning the title at a canter.

Although the north London team made an impressive run to the Champions League semi-finals, they are a distant second to the Reds at present. And following the north London team’s narrow 1-0 win over Newcastle United on Sunday, midfielder Rice wants Arsenal to strengthen the squad in the coming weeks and months.

He told Sky Sports: “Hopefully, we strengthen in the summer, sign more players because we are probably gonna lose a few as well. We are gonna come back next year and be ready, be stronger, and even more hungry to win something for this club. That’s what we all want.”

England international Rice, who has been superb for Arsenal this season, was less than complimentary about how his team performed in the English top-flight, though.

He added: “After coming so close last year in the Prem, this year we were, by our standards, poor, let’s be real. To go out of every cup competition and the Champions League, with the team we’ve got and the manager we’ve got, we need to be competing for titles. We can’t be taking anything for granted.”

Busy summer in store for Arsenal?

While some players’ exits are expected, others are up in the air. For instance, Raheem Sterling will return to Chelsea when his loan stint expires in the coming weeks.

Jorginho is expected to head to Brazil this summer and unless a contract breakthrough happens soon, Thomas Partey will leave as a free agent this summer.

Jakub Kiwior has been linked with a return to Italy and the likes of Oleksandr Zinchenko could be on the move as well.

On the flip side, Arsenal have set their sights on signing a new number nine, and Sporting CP’s Viktor Gyokeres and RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko are at the top of their list.

Moreover, Athletic Club winger Nico Williams and Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi are top targets. Who goes and who stays remains to be seen.

